PETA Fashion Awards 2021 winners: including Gucci, Ganni and more





The results of the 2021 PETA Fashion Awards are in. Each year, PETA celebrates brands that have shown they are making real progress in becoming more animal-friendly, whether through special projects, new lines or innovative new vegan materials with its Fashion Awards. The best of 2021 include vegetarian fashion queen Stella McCartney and vegan shoe brand AllKind, but big changes have also been made to Gucci and Valentino. As Billie Eilish cradles a turkey for Thanksgiving, here are more vegan celebs urging us to adopt a plant-based diet And speaking of big fashion houses, PETA’s “biggest furless moment” comes to Kering (the group that houses Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent), after banning fur fromallits brands. Meanwhile, Valentino and Armanis’ decision to ditch the angora earned them the ‘Best Luxury Moment’. At Gucci, the brand’s internal vegan leather that contains wood compounds won the “Innovation Award” and Stella McCartney received the “Best Vegan Bag” award for her Frayme Mylo design, made with a material derived from mushroom. Gucci vegan leather sneakers Cosimo Sereni Everyone’s favorite adidas Stan Smith sneakers won the ‘Vegan Glow Up’ award, and cult brand Ganni also received the ‘Progress Award’, after promising to release grape leather shoes by 2022. For better collaboration, Nike and Piatex scored for their “Happy Pineapple” collection, which saw the Air Force 1 sneakers reimagined in pineapple leather, while AllKind took home the “Best Vegan Shoes” overall. . House of Sunny is PETA Approved for its Vegan Knits Other winners included influencer favorite brand House of Sunny, which won ‘Best Woolless Knitwear’ and Oliver Co London’s ‘Men’s Fashion Award’ for its luxury apple leather accessories. Finally, star designer Elisabetta Franchi won the Special Achievement Award for her commitment to being free of fur, angora and feathers as well as for the launch of leather-free collections. 19 of the best Christmas gifts for the vegans in your life From luxury houses like Gucci to casual sportswear brands like adidas, everyone in fashion wants to join the animal-free revolution, PETA director Elisa Allen told GLAMOR. With these awards, the PETA Fashion Awards celebrate designers who help prevent cruelty from catwalks.

