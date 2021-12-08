Fashion icon Kim Kardashian thanks her ex-husband Kanye of Peoples Choice





Kim Kardashian is the recipient of the fashion icon of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The influencer accepted the award during the live broadcast which aired Dec. 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Upon acceptance, she thanked Kanye West for “really introducing me to the world of fashion,” she said to applause. Kardashian began her career as a closet organizer and stylist, most notably working for Paris Hilton. Its SKIMS line of loungewear and shapewear is now worth more than $ 1 billion. His most recent collaboration with FENDI became an instant success. The influencer received the Fashion Icon Award from last year’s recipient, Tracee Ellis Ross. Kardashian, along with Khloe and Kriss Jenner, also won the favorite reality show. Since its announcement on November 30e that Kardashian would win the award, there was speculation as to who she would wear. Her choice: a bodysuit from the Balenciaga Spring / Summer 2022 collection. Similar to her look at this year’s Met Gala, the all-black bodysuit didn’t include a mask this time. Instead, Kardashian paired it with chunky sunglasses. The costume featured exterior piping and floral lacing as it was originally designed. Because it was a springtime look, there were some tweaks made to make it work for fall, including the addition of sleeves and a collar. The owner of SKIMS thanked the designers who were influential at the start of her foray into fashion, including Olivier Rousteing (Balmain) and Riccardo Tisci (formerly Givenchy, now Burberry) of whom she said: “really believed in me and have probably been convinced. on receiving a call from Kanye … “ Ye has expressed his willingness to win back Kardashian. Lately, she has been linked with SNL actor Pete Davidson. Earlier today, before winning the award, the influencer reposted a graphic for the upcoming Free Larry Hoover benefit concert that Kanye West will feature with a special appearance by Drake. Last weekend the two and their daughter North West were seen together in Miami for the Spring / Summer 2022 collection and as a tribute to Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director Virgil Abloh, whose passing we previously announced. Kim Kardashian to make another SKIMS / FENDI drop on December 10e a day after the Kanye Benefit concert.

