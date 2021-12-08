Becky G turns heads in an extreme thigh-high slit yellow dress and 6 ” heels at the Peoples Choice Awards





The 2021 Peoples Choice Awards are set to be a star-studded night, but things heat up on the red carpet first. Becky G arrives at the Peoples Choice Awards in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Jimmy Choo platform sandals on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. – Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP More news on shoes Becky G immediately turned heads when she arrived wearing a black and yellow Roberto Cavalli dress. The vibrating set to the floor featured an extreme thigh slit and a chest cutout. The 24 year old artist paired her backless look with a large cuff earring and a gold ring. She let her look speak for itself, so she kept it simple with soft makeup and styled her long black tresses in loose curls. Becky G arrives at the Peoples Choice Awards in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Jimmy Choo platform sandals on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. – Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP During Live From E! red carpet, Becky G told host Laverne Cox the yellow dress is calling her. Yellow is my favorite color so it really caught my eye on last night’s try-on when I got off the flight and was so tired. I was like, I can’t see anything, I’m tired. That yellow dress is that one. And that’s a Cavalli dress. I felt like, I don’t know, I wanted to be sexy, I wanted something fun, the singer noted. Becky G in Jimmy Choo Max 150 suede platform sandals at the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards – Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP The singer LBD tied her look with a pair of black Jimmy choo max 150 Open toe suede platform sandals. The sultry pair of pumps sit atop a chunky platform and a thin stiletto heel that confidently lifts the hems. Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, for their height and support for any look. The Peoples Choice Awards celebrate the best years of television, film and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also feature the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, Peoples Icon to Halle Berry, Peoples Champion to Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The evening will also include a special performance by HER, celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye. The story continues See more stars on the red carpet in 2021 People’s Choice Award. Launch gallery: People’s Choice Awards 2021 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

