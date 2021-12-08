Parisian workshop setting puts Chanel craftsmanship at the center of the stage | Chanel





The most splashy new venue in Parisian fashion, the backdrop of a Chanel show dazzled with pearls and sequins, is a workshop that celebrates the old-fashioned art of handcrafted clothing that will last a lifetime. Designer Virginie Viard took only the briefest of bows at the Chanels Mtiers dart parade. Instead, the spotlight fell on the 600 embroiderers, pleaters, goldsmiths and other craftsmen who work in the state-of-the-art building, the 19M, where it took place. Victoire, a machinist in her early 20s, demonstrated pre-show of Chanel-branded quilted stitching while Marina, a jeweler, spoke to show guests through the creation of a pair of double earrings. C of the mark. Fashion made in 19M will exceed everyone’s budget except the wealthiest consumers, but the premise of trendless clothes that are made to last, which seemed an anachronism on the brink of extinction as the industry was in its phase imperial of unbridled expansion, is once again in tune with the times. And an event-show that shines a light on the talents of those behind the scenes, unlike when Karl Lagerfeld was the larger-than-life leader of Chanel, reflects a sustainability-influenced shift in the industry for consider the way the clothes are made, as well as their appearance. Photography: Thibault Camus / AP When you think of a fashion studio, you imagine something old, Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said ahead of the show. We wanted to build a place where young people would like to work, so we tried not to make it boring. An exoskeleton of white concrete pylons wraps around the seven-story building like a giant web of silk threads, and the courtyard garden is fashionably accessorized with beehives and birdhouses. Pavlovsky believes that recruiting a new generation to learn skills sidelined by the rise of mass manufacturing is essential to ensure the longevity of fashion. The workshops will receive orders from other big houses, including Valentino, Balenciaga and their great rival Dior, as well as from Chanel. Le19M owes its name both to one of Coco Chanel’s lucky numbers and to its location in the 19th arrondissement in the suburbs of Paris. Chanel tends to fetishize a haughty and narrow view of Parisian chic, but Viard seems to be moving away from snobbery for an aesthetic that recognizes Paris beyond the Haussman boulevards. Viard said he wanted the Mtiers dart collection to be metropolitan yet sophisticated, and asked rapper MC Solaar (real name Claude MBarali), who grew up in the nearby neighborhood of Saint-Denis, to write an accompanying text. . The famous tweed jackets were bomber jackets, worn with culottes that looked like basketball shorts. There were bleached jeans and a double C Chanel embroidered tracksuit. Photography: Marguerite Bornhauser / Gary Schermann / Chanel Chanel faced a backlash on social media this week after TikTok influencers toast the brand for disappointing content on a 600 advent calendar. Unboxing videos showing Chanel stickers, tattoos temporary and plastic snow globes have gone viral and outrage has spread to Instagram, where under a Chanel post from a movie chronicling the Mtiers dart show, a commentator asked if the movie was funded by sales. of the Advent calendar. Maybe we made a mistake, Pavlovsky admitted. We take the matter very seriously. Chanel has already presented the Mtiers dart collections in New York, Moscow, Edinburgh and Dubai, but with this show focused on the brand’s French identity. With the tightening of travel restrictions, it seems the globetrotter is not keeping up with the times.

