Fashion
Kim Kardashian thanks ex Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion – NBC Los Angeles
Kim kardashian is without a doubt a style legend. And now she has the price to prove it.
The “keeping up with the Kardashians“star received the Fashion Icon Award at Public Prize 2021 Tuesday, December 7.
The Founder of SKIMS made a dramatic entrance dressed in Balenciaga to receive the prestigious award, presented by former Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross.
“I am truly, very honored to be here,” Kardashian said. “I mean, I started out as a closet organizer and stylist. So, the fact that I won a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch moment.”
Kardashian also took the opportunity to thank her ex, Ye (formerly Kanye west), for his keen sense of style and influence.
“Thanks to Kanye for really introducing me to the world of fashion,” she greeted rapper “Donda”, who she filed for divorce in february after six years of marriage.
She noted that there was a time when designers didn’t want to work with her and joked that big names like Ricardo Tisci and Olivier Rousteing “probably [were] spoke upon receiving a call from Kanye.
“And I fell in love with fashion,” she continued, “and I’m so inspired by so many people. But again, it’s like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, you know, take a risk. “
She concluded: “I am so touched, thank you very much.”
KKW Beauty Founder Made Sure To Drop Jaws With its unique look.
Similar to its buzzy 2021 Met Gala togetherKardashian wore a black outfit from head to toe, complete with thick black sunglasses that she teamed with a matching catsuit worn under a minidress, tights and pointy heels.
The star was spotted attending the event solo. However, his family members showed their support in the crowd, including Kris jenner and Khloe kardashian.
All the best looks from the 2021 People’s Choice Awards
Over the years, Kardashian has continued to make fans swoon with her daring and dazzling fashion. Whether she pushes the limits on the red carpet or runs errands in full glamor, she never misses a beat in the style department.
It’s no wonder she launched his own clothing line in 2018: CREAMATIONS.
“This is what I needed,” she told E! News in 2019. “I’ve been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years, but I’ve always cut it out and created my own styles because all the brands I found wouldn’t really do, they didn’t. just not. things I really needed. “
Her influence on the fashion industry is just one of the many reasons she received the Fashion Icon Award.
“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends globally and has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, previously said in a statement. “To be a cultural inspiration, a trailblazer and more, we look forward to honoring Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon Award.”
Check out the list of 2021 People’s Choice Award winners here.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/kim-kardashian-thanks-ex-kanye-west-for-introducing-her-to-the-fashion-world/2774415/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]