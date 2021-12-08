Sustainable fashions New products, Bio-Polybags and more – WWD

How the new brands are used: A slew of new companies are vying for the props of sustainability by reversing the excesses.

“We-Ar4 was founded on the core value of being as responsible as possible in everything we do,” said Anna Bakst, co-founder of We-Ar4, who is also president and CEO of the biotech company Well. funded Modern Meadow.

Bakst explained how We-Ar4 exclusively uses second-hand parts in its style and is dedicated to supplying the majority of each capsule collection with an 85-95% surplus, which the brand defines as unused stock or a surplus from industry, or the many unused textiles and leathers. every season.

“We ‘save’ high quality leathers and luxury textiles left over by other brands from seasons past, taking it from there and designing inside out, standing up for and celebrating what others haven’t. not used, ”Bakst said. The concept is common among many small zero waste designers.

The brand has five capsule collections each year, the most recent being Capsule 003, which consists of 35 rtw pieces ranging from $ 95 to $ 795, as well as handbags ranging from $ 95 to $ 495.

Michele Rutigliano, Co-Founder, Creative Director and Product Manager of We-Ar4 described the latest capsule as “polished, smart and effortless”. The capsule, she said, is about “exploring and distorting” and “shifting perspective and letting go of preconceived notions.”

In another example of a manager at launch, Blue & Yellow is from San Francisco, specializing in responsible basic products for men and women using recycled raw materials.

The brand launched its “Recycled & Respun” lines as well as its “Rescued & Revived” lines at launch using textiles from a majority of post-industrial recycled cotton and polyester sources. The assortment includes shirts, t-shirts, jogging pants and more, and prices range from $ 18 for socks to $ 198 for jumpsuits.

“Our Rescued and Resvived collection uses excess or lightly damaged fabrics from the garment industry that would otherwise be incinerated or transported to landfill,” said Michael Seville, co-founder and CEO of Blue & Yellow. “Every year, $ 100 billion worth of fabrics are wasted around the world. In San Francisco alone, we send 4,500 pounds of textiles to landfill every hour. “

One of those upgraded styles, the Muir Crewneck, is made from 50% recycled cotton Recover (from the eponymous materials innovation company based in Southern Europe), 48% recycled polyester, and 2 % elastic.

Combinations of Blue & Yellow, which launched in November 2021.

Courtesy

On the resale side, there’s Robe Looks, a high-end service and resale marketplace that offers second-hand clothing from the closets of celebrities and athletes.

Robe Looks handles all logistics, including processes such as authentication, product laundering and listing. Prices are determined by the market rate as well as factors such as the item’s source, condition, and demand. Plus, each drop donates as much as 20 percent of the proceeds to a charity chosen by the owner of the original garment.

The startup hosted its first product release last week with two collections, one from NBA Lakers star Avery Bradley and Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The next launch is slated for Thursday and will feature DJ Augustin of the Houston Rockets, who supports the Stroke of Love Youth Development Institute.

Robe Looks touted brands like Yeezy, Fear of God, Off White and Dior that were previously worn by the talent.

“We are very pleased with the response from our consumers so far,” Chad W. Patterson, Founder and CEO of Robe Looks told WWD. “Twenty-five percent of our product offering sold out within 48 hours. As we grow and gain visibility as a business, we are confident that we will continue to better serve the market and our consumers with each collection release.

Patterson said Robe Looks is uniquely positioned to capture market share as a black-owned brand, “which is crucial for understanding the culture, working with athletes who look like the founder, and understanding how great people are. of BIPOC drive fashion, trends and purchasing power, ”he said. .

An Off-White resale item for Robe Looks, courtesy of DJ Augustin’s closet.

Courtesy

All hands for biodegradable polybags: There is a day for everything these days, and in honor of World Soil Day (which was Sunday), Scotch & Soda is teaming up with TIPA, a company that creates compostable and biodegradable packaging.

The deal is part of the Amsterdam-based brand’s commitment to move away from plastic polybags for all products by 2025.

By 2022, at least 1 million Scotch & Soda garments will be packaged in TIPA bioplastic bags. When its spring and summer collections hit stores, TIPA bags will account for 21% of total product packaging for high volume items such as t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts, sweaters and shirts for men, women and children, said Scotch & Soda. .

Fashion brands have historically used polythene bags made from polyethylene, a polymer derived from fossil fuels, to provide protection against water, handling and transportation issues. TIPA’s packaging, which is 20% bio-based plastic derived from corn and sugarcane starch, offers the same level of protection as conventional bags, Scotch & Soda said, but can be composted rather than dumped in landfills or incinerated. They are designed to completely disintegrate in three to six months.

“We believe there is room for improvement when it comes to the implementation, collection and composting of bioplastic packaging in the fashion industry,” said Jelle de Jong, Director of Sustainability at Scotch & Soda. “By working with TIPA and local waste processors, we hope that a product traditionally regarded as waste will, through the composting process, return nutrients to the soil. “

For customers who cannot compost, Scotch & Soda offers the option to drop off their TIPA bags at select stores, including London, Amsterdam, Paris and New York.