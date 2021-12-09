Fashion
The best ski equipment for men this season: Jackets, snow suits, masks
The ski season is just around the corner and today we’re bringing together the best men’s gear this season so you can hit the slopes in style. Whether you’re looking for ski goggles, clothing, or a new jacket, this guide will give you options for everything. Each of the items listed feature a waterproof or water resistant design along with insulating layers to help keep you warm. Find below all our best choices of ski clothing and accessories for men. You’ll also want to check out our guide to the new Columbia Star Wars Boba Fett jacket available now.
Men’s insulated ski jackets and suits
The North Face is known for its high quality ski jackets and one of our top picks in this sale is the Chakal jacket it is at the cost of $ 300 and comes in a range of color options. This jacket is completely waterproof and highly breathable for added comfort. It also has an attached hood, multiple zip pockets and is infused with stretch to avoid restricting your movement.
Shinesty is another brand that offers great ski equipment for men. A star of this brand is the Retro American Flag Ski Suit. This suit will make you stand out on the ski slopes with a fleece chin guard, reinforced and durable ankle patches as well as elastic ankles. It is a perfect option for the ski resort and its price is $ 350. However, if you are looking for a retro style coat, I really like this option.
A ski mask
The SPY + Marauder Snow Goggles are a top choice for this holiday season. These glasses are unisex and have a unique magnetic lens change system. They also come with an anti-scratch coating which provides protection and keeps your glasses looking great for years to come. This style is priced at $ 200 and will be a fantastic holiday gift option.
Are you looking for a cheaper alternative? The Zerhunt ski goggles from Amazon have a similar look without the magnetic ability to $ 20.99 Premium shipped. The lens has an anti-fog design and you can choose from two color options. It also has an adjustable strap to fit helmets and more. The glasses are classified 4.4 / 5 stars from nearly 275 reviews on Amazon.
