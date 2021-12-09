Adam Sandler is the 2021 hottest celebrity style star: Details – WWD





The return to the red carpet in person and the nostalgia for early August proved to be pivotal in determining the hottest stars in celebrity style this year. Data from Google Year in Search showed the 10 celebrities with the most trending style of 2021. Perhaps surprisingly, the top ranking went to actor Adam Sandler, who became a full-fledged style star this year. thanks to Gen Z’s inclination to the fashion trends of the early 2000s. Sandler’s style has resonated with the masses for its laid back nature. The actor became known for wearing loose clothing in styles such as polo shirts, oversized t-shirts, basketball shorts, loose jeans and sneakers. Adam sandler

PA Continuing in the vein of nostalgia, Google’s second hottest celebrity style star of 2021 is Britney Spears, who topped the cultural lexicon this year due to her guardianship battle against her father, Jamie Spears. , which recently ended in its favor. Spears’ style was a big influence on the most popular Halloween costumes of the year, which took inspiration from many of his iconic music videos and award-winning looks from early August. . Along with nostalgia, the year’s return to the real-life red carpet has also been found to influence Google rankings. Musician Doja Cat received fifth place on the list thanks to her many eye-catching red carpet looks. This was most visible at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which she hosted. Doja Cat wore a range of campy looks for her hospitality duties, like a sculptural multi-colored hooded dress from Thom Browne’s Spring 2018 collection and a strapless horse-print dress paired with a chair-shaped headpiece from the Spring collection. 2018 by Vivienne Westwood. Doja Cat at the MTV VMA 2021.

PA Doja Cat was followed by Harry Styles in sixth place. Styles has made an impression on many this year with their colorful and playful outfits that go along with this year’s fashion trend from men opposing traditional men’s clothing options to couture-inspired pieces and more. modern. In addition, in Google’s ranking, former first lady Melania Trump is in eighth place. Trump has impressed many with his fashion during his tenure as First Lady with several controversial style choices, such as his infamous “I really don’t care, do I? The jacket she wore when visiting detained children who were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border and the pith helmet she wore during her travels in Africa, which many compare to the styles worn by the colonialists. Click the gallery above to see the full ranking of Google’s 10 best celebrity style stars in 2021. READ MORE HERE: The biggest fashion stories of 2021 – so far All the celebrities who launched beauty brands in 2021 The biggest beauty brands of 2021

