Dorit Kemsley sizzles at the People’s Choice Awards in a plunging neckline dress





The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stepped out in their best dresses at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday and fans couldn’t get enough of Dorit Kemsley’s revealing number. The personality Bravo, 45, posed on the red carpet in a low-cut black dress with cutouts on either side of her midsection, showcasing her figure. She was joined by her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff. In one photo, the Beverly Beach designer looks over her shoulder as she shows off the back of her dress, revealing her back and waistline. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and her long blonde hair fell in waves over her shoulders. Kemsley’s appearance at the awards came the same day Fox News confirmed that her husband, Paul Kemsley, was arrested for drunk driving on November 23. Paul, known to Bravo fans as “PK,” was arrested by California Highway Patrol, according to a report. obtained by Fox News. He was arrested “for weaving on US-101 westbound, east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard,” the report read, while driving a gray Bentley. Kemsley, known as PK to fans of the reality show , was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He pulled off the freeway before stopping in Encino, California. The Kemsleys also made headlines in November when the family home in Encino, Calif., Was invaded by two intruders . The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video and stills of the home invasion, which took place while Dorit and her two children were sleeping. Police Recount the Los Angeles Times that the star complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. PK was not at home at the time of the incident. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP They managed to take off with handbags, jewelry and watches “with significant monetary loss and fled the scene in a black truck,” police said. Fox News’ Nate Day and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

