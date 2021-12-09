Tall Paul and his clothing tips for tall men

When it comes to fashion, we all have our preferences. Maybe we need shoes that are wider than typical in the market, maybe we need pants with a size larger than what is usually found in stores, maybe we don’t choose than some colored shirts because of their appearance on our skin tone. I’m sure you can name some other common ones not mentioned. What about men who need certain clothes because they’re really, really tall? It’s not a problem you hear often, but it is a problem. This is where Tall Paul comes in. Great paul is the industry’s premier plus size men’s fashion blog. It’s a site that offers advice on how to fit clothes to your body (insert a tall man here), seasonal style inspiration, and brand reviews.

Who is Grand Paul?

Yes, there is a face and a whole large human body behind the name Tall Paul. Paul is a 36 year old male who is also 67 years old and weighs 230 pounds. All in all, he’s a very tall and thin man who has struggled to find clothes that fit him since he was around 12 years old. The vision began from the stress and anxiety Paul felt as a teenager with his mother because he could never find clothes. That’s really what started this vision of creating Tall Paul and creating a site to help others who are also feeling stress and anxiety. Sometimes it’s depressing to feel that we can’t fit in, and it becomes such a burden when you’re shopping, Paul says. It would take Paul hours and hours in a mall to go to stores and sort through every item of clothing, just in case a shirt or pants fit. It was like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s to the point that Paul doesn’t go shopping anymore, once he finds something that fits him, he wears it for about four years.

It’s a problem few men talk about, other than athletes who have millions of dollars to spend on designers and costumes, exclaims Paul. Personalization is the way to go in Paul’s opinion, but personalization can get quite expensive. The problem with custom clothing is that you first have to feel confident enough to go to a tailor or a boutique and say I want something made especially for me with this look. You’re going to have to understand fashion to do this, which we grown-ups barely know. Since we don’t wear a lot of clothes that we like, we don’t really know what we like! Another problem Paul faced with tailoring clothing is that he didn’t know when he would stop growing! Is it worth paying a high price for something that you might or might not grow up to in a year? Paul did not stop growing until he was about 28 years old.

Growing up, Paul wasn’t even confident that he was in a group because he stood out. He felt like he always had to say something because if he didn’t, everyone could see that he wasn’t participating in the conversation. He dreaded standing in line because someone was always forced to come up to him and mention his height, to which he should have come up with an annoying response. He also felt a lot of pressure to be good at sports. I was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays and failed in a major league. I felt like I had failed. If you are confident enough to face it, amazing. I am now.

Tall Paul and mental health

Paul is very passionate about helping men like him around the world. He’s hoping people can relate to and hopefully get something out of the content he puts in Tall Paul. Do you know what it feels like to put on a beautiful garment that fits you? You feel good in what you wear, your self-confidence is strengthened. Then when someone compliments them, you look like I got it! If I could help someone find a piece of clothing they love or find a style that suits them and they don’t have to worry about buying a bunch of different styles, that’s one thing. positive that I can give it. I can take a burden off their chest and put them in place so they can use it to build up and get out of there.

However, it does not relate to the great and the great; what his site focuses on are men who have their problem, like being tall and thin, read like finding shirts that aren’t wide just because they’re long. Paul also started a site called Never alone which is essentially a safe space and community for anyone facing fear, anxiety, stress, depression, or any type of mental health issue. Through this platform, Paul asked several tall men to tell him about the mental difficulties of being tall and thin, wanting advice, guidance and support.

Future plans

Paul plans to expand his website, Tall Paul, to include information on how to style his hair and what to look for when shopping online. I want to make sure everyone knows the measurements they need. I want this to be a fully functional fashion site. When asked if he plans to collaborate with clothing lines, Paul replied: Yes, definitely!

To be tall is amazing and I embrace it now.

