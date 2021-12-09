Sustainable fashion trends





The conversation around sustainable fashion has evolved rapidly over the past five years. Back in the days when Dr Noshua Watson was developing an ethical clothing business with friends, she says, it took me two years to put together a supply chain. Watson had to research the types of materials used in clothing, the working conditions in production facilities, and the degree of transparency built into the supply chain. Dr Noshua Watson, founder of Interwoven Impact Then, about a year and a half after launch, things changed. We thought if we wanted to be ahead of the game we had to be circular, Watson says. So she overhauled her supply chain to ensure that end-of-life considerations were built into clothing from the start. In this episode of Promo Insiders, ASI Medias Theresa Hegel talks with Watson about ethically produced fashion trends and strategies promotion companies can use to make their products more sustainable. Watson is the founder of Interwoven Impact, a social impact analysis consultancy for content companies. Previously, she was the co-founder of Ethically Woven, which produced sustainable fashion and education events for trade shows, festivals and conferences. Podcast chapters (only available on desktop)

4:05 How the sustainability discussion evolved into a circular fashion discussion

7:10 Avoid the greenwashing label

13:58 Ideas to make swag more sustainable

6.30 p.m. What can small businesses and individuals do to make change Watson advises promotional companies to be creative when thinking about sustainability. Part of the puzzle is what items are made of and how they can be recycled or reused when a consumer is done with them. Another part is getting less of better quality items that end users will be happy to keep and reuse in the long run, rather than throwing them away after just one use. But, she notes, another part is thinking about logistics in a new way. For example, t-shirts are such a big part of events and festivals. Why not make the T-shirt the ticket to a particular event by printing a QR code somewhere on the design? Or what about takeout boxes from restaurants? Is there a way to make them reusable and returnable, rather than disposable? And could this solution also include branding to add value to the restaurants that use it? Watch Live Streaming Archives on Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asicentral.com/news/podcast/promo-insiders/trends-in-sustainable-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos