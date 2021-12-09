Pantone reveals 2022 color of the year – WWD

The familiar “What’s up?” resisted opening the conversation as the pandemic spanned its second year, but Pantone provides a solid answer to that question with its color of the year.

Instead of picking a winner from among its main seasonal colors – or two, as has been the case in recent years – color specialists stepped out of the grid to create the hue 2022. Their choice of Very Peri – Pantone 17- 3938 – was unveiled on Wednesday evening during an immersive event at Artechouse.

Knowing that many people still feel mired in the sameness while looking for ways to live and work differently, as well as the will and determination to tackle today’s challenges, experts at the Pantone Color Institute said they also had factored in the promise of eye-opening perspectives and possibilities, our increased reliance on digital technology and “all that metaverse stuff” in developing the new shade. It’s a lot to ask of any color, but in the name of creativity, novelty and the future, they created one.

In a joint interview with the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, Vice President Laurie Pressman said: “It’s a really different time. How do you capture this moment with the changing world as it is? How can we come up with something that symbolizes the global zeitgeist and the transition the world is going through? “

After a lot of thought, homework, decision making and back and forth on how to encapsulate all of these feelings in a color that expresses inventiveness, Pantone came up with Very Peri, a periwinkle blue with an undertone of purple red. The Blue Family was a starting point, due to the familiarity, comfort level, safety factor, and beloved sense that many people have for blue, Eiseman said. They also wanted to convey a sense of freshness, a movement to the future, and a reflection of the digitized world – that’s where the purple red shade comes in, she said.

This combination is supposed to bring dynamism, creativity, imagination and move forward. “We are very excited about this because it is a new Pantone color. This is the first time for Color of the Year that we are doing this, ”said Eiseman.

The blue and red combo is “not at all” intended to bridge political parties, Pressman said. “It really comes down to the level of comfort, consistency and confidence qualities of blue. It was not about politics at all. And to bring a new perspective to the blue family.

Interestingly, Very Peri can be found in nature, as seen in periwinkle flowers, exotic birds, butterflies, and mammals, as well as in digital space. With digital design opening up another range of color possibilities, Pressman noted that people seamlessly connect their physical surroundings with what they see on screens.

This versatility also extends to fashion, as Very Peri works in many color combinations “from neutral and more sophisticated colors to brighter, more vivid colors,” Eiseman said. “If you translate this for fashion, you can imagine it for a plush fabric or metallic for after five years for a dressier look with its accessories. And at the same time in casual dress, it is a great color for fleece and colors like that. It is not a color that you would think you have that flexibility. Yet, this is the case when you first start working with it.

Not purple, Very Peri is more of a warmer blue with a playful side that the design community should embrace, Pressman said. Not only fun, but futuristic, the hue reflects certain filaments and orbs, Eiseman said. The color also has a certain tactility that translates well into a form-fitting or plush fabric for an entirely different feel, she said. The creation of the shade is also believed to encourage ingenuity among designers.

In terms of integrating Very Peri into the digital world, consumers can use it for your wallpapers, the background of a Zoom call, any kind of animation, digital art, games , digital fashion and other applications, Pressman pointed out. “I always come back to the metaverse. I hate to use the word now that [the company formerly known as] Facebook has taken over. It’s a broad word, but whether it’s games, fashion, or interiors in the metaverse. It may be part of my store. Maybe it’s part of my surroundings or the dress I’m presenting. Maybe my avatar wants to wear it, when she goes to Adele’s concert in the Metaverse. Maybe this is something Robles creates with Louis Vuitton. There are so many different apps when you first started entering this space. It could be used for animation, movies or shows. It’s a color that really moves seamlessly between the physical and the digital.

Addressing the potential, Pressman noted how all of this digital clothing is created by many brands, including Nike, Vans and Gucci, that “so many people are buying”

While Very Peri is well suited for all kinds of physical applications, Pantone couldn’t ignore where things were heading, and it’s recognition of the gamut of colors that is available to people in this field, Pressman said. . (Pantone has partnered with Microsoft to deliver the Color of the Year in custom Teams backgrounds, Windows wallpapers, a new Edge theme, and other Microsoft products.)

To some extent, this ties in with Pantone’s ethics. “From the start, our intention was to create a conversation around color. He certainly did. People understand color better because they are more immersed in it. They are curious about it. It opens up a lot more potential for a slightly unusual color, ”Eiseman said.

With the help of Tezos, an energy efficient blockchain network, Pantone is embarking on digital art with the color of the year. The Paris-based artist known as Polygon1993 partnered with both parties to create a digital representation of color for the Artechouse installation at the preview event. And Pantone has partnered with Cariuma to create limited edition Color of the Year shoes.

Virgil Abloh’s latest menswear collection for Louis Vuitton featured styles in Very Peri. Ariana Grande rocked the color in a vintage Gucci halterneck top on “The Voice,” and Lady Gaga dons the shadow in the movie “The House of Gucci.”

All in all, Very Peri could be a dream comeback. “The futuristic aspect of it plays not only on the technology, but also on where our minds can go. There will be a better space there. It is something to strive for. Absoutely.”