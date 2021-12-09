Something big is happening in the fashion industry. Here’s why I’m excited about it

I have been interested in fashion since my childhood.

I spent many hours looking at clothes racks, styling and contemplating outfits.

I will freely admit that I owned more than one pair of MC Hammer pants in the 90s.

My tastes were not always considered “conventional”. My favorite outfits at age 12 included bright purple parachute pants and a polka dot shirt and jeans four sizes too big.

For me, it was the perfect combination of accessibility and flair.

As an adult, I see a new inclusive trend emerging in the fashion industry: accessible fashion.

Adapted clothing is not only becoming more and more widespread, but disabled models are also increasingly represented.

I couldn’t be more excited.

( ABC: Rhiannon Stevens )

Fashion as a form of expression

Clothing, shoes, accessories, and style were my favorite mediums of expression, but I grew up in Launceston, Tasmania, and it greatly affected my choices (long before the days of online shopping).

As I got older my love for fashion and design continued, but as a fat woman of color I often felt frustrated by the lack of inclusion.

When I was 25, I was studying fashion design and was the mother of a young disabled baby.

Trying to find clothes for my child that were accessible and also stylish sparked my interest in the relationship and accessibility of people with disabilities in fashion.

It was around this time that I started to experience symptoms of my illnesses, and eventually I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia.

As part of my journey to find my identity and pride as a person with a disability, and my continued search for accessible fashion, I came across an event hosted in 2018 by writer, appearance activist and fashionista Carly. Findlay.

Carly’s “Access to Fashion” was a revolutionary moment for the fashion industry.

He championed diversity and combined a positive portrayal of people with disabilities in the media, with all the glamor and charm of a fashion show.

How far have we come in recent years?

I think society’s understanding of accessibility has widened and the lines between what’s trendy and what’s adaptive have blurred.

I spoke with model, writer and wheelchair user Michelle Roger, who has posed in Access to Fashion, and most recently walked the runway for several shows at Melbourne Fashion Week 2021.

As a model, Michelle looks forward to increased representation in the industry. ( Provided )

Michelle has spent years combining disability-friendly clothing with high fashion, and wants this crossover to be considered more than a niche market.

She says modeling for a major industry event like Melbourne Fashion Week was a full time and “a moment I just didn’t think I would see.”

From her recent work experience in the fashion industry, Michelle says everyone was welcoming and respectful.

“[There was a] dedication to the authentic dissemination of the show [that] has also run throughout, and I think that’s one of the things you can say when someone believes in diversity and inclusion in an authentic way. “

Seeing the portrayal of various people with disabilities at a major industry event is a moment that model activist and fashion lover Akii Ngo has been waiting for a long time.

Akii says fashion should always have adaptive options. ( Provided )

“I would like to think of myself as an activist model because I basically started modeling by accident because I didn’t see myself represented in the fashion, beauty and media industry,” Akii said.

“As a non-binary, queer, disabled, colored person of refugee origin who is not your typical ‘model material’, I wanted to be able to show the world that we are beautiful, and it is possible to be a role model. just like i a m. “

For Akii, while adaptive fashion is fashion “designed with the disabled in mind”, it is also for everyone and they believe that any fashion should have adaptive options.

“People with disabilities are the largest ‘minority group’ in the world, so it is essentially an untapped market of potential customers who are not targeted.”

What I want the future of fashion to look like

As an ambitious young girl interested in fashion, and now a proud avowed disabled fashionista, I rejoice in discovering new and innovative ways that amplify accessibility.

Wouldn’t you also want to have pants that you can dramatically rip off with one hand, or a swimsuit with hook and loop openings that come off quickly after a long day at the beach?

I can’t wait for the disability community to see itself represented in high fashion houses and catalogs sharing the latest department store looks.

I look forward to an accessible future where people with disabilities are represented in all aspects of society.

Renay Barker-Mulholland is a writer, artist and proud First Nations woman.

ABC is in partnership with International Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate 4.4 million Australians with disabilities.