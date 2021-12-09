Fashion
Hoda Katebi on Iranian culture, fast fashion and its blue tin-making cooperative production
TV: Did you feel connected to your Iranian culture when you were little?
HK: My parents are extremely anti-social. We didn’t have many Iranian friends; we didn’t really celebrate the holidays. It was mostly me, from the whole family, wanting to learn more about the culture. So we started doing things for Nowruz [Persian New Year] and a few other holidays.
My parents had a lot of trauma during the revolution. they didn’t talk about [their lives in Iran] a lot. There were little stories here and there that they told, but I had no conception of Iran. The only images I had of Iran were those I had seen in the American media. So in my head, Iran was black and white and everything was destroyed. It was like this hazy and strange dreamland of destruction, where men walk on one side of the street and women walk on the other. I identified myself as Iranian, but it took me a minute to figure out what that meant.
The first time I went to Iran, I was 14 or 15 years old. It was like, “Wow, this country is not in black and white.” Seeing dozens of people that you have never met before but who have so much love for you immediately was a very beautiful experience, to realize that there is so much love for me in this part of the world . It was like home instantly. You walk around and hear Farsi everywhere. The second we heard Farsi in that last terminal for the flight to Iran, I got this feeling, Oh, my God, I’m almost home! It is one of my favorite feelings when you return to your country and hear voices that speak your language.
TV: What have you discovered about Iranian or American culture over the years of traveling to your homeland?
HK: One of the things I learned as I got older is about how Americans relate to money. In the Middle East, or in many of our countries, that’s how they relate to people. Relationships in the United States always feel like they have an end or a certain purpose. So much networking, or I want to be your friend because of something you can do for me. But in Iran, you will meet someone, and they will know that they will never see you again in their entire life, but they will say to you: Please come and have dinner! Even if they just met you on the street. It is the most beautiful thing that the inherent collectivist cultures are so nourishing.
I read Robin Wall Kimmerers Sweetgrass braiding, which is so amazing. We are so far removed from Indigenous thought and we need to learn a lot more about it. I have always struggled with what a relationship to the land means. Looking at the Palestinian cause, or other territorial movements around the world, this idea of a connection to the land, I never had. The more I go back to Iran and visit where my parents are historically, outside of Tehran in these small villages, [the more] I want to explore what this means and why it is important that we recognize ancestral lands beyond borders.
