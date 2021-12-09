Miley Cyrus dons black gold strappy dress as she shoots music video with Pete Davidson

They will ring together in 2022 for a special live in Miami later this month.

But Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson joined forces weeks earlier as they shot a music video in Hollywood on Tuesday.

The shoot appeared to be tied to their next special, as Miley, 29, and Pete, 28, were already dressed in their best New Years Eve.

Lights, camera, action! Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson joined forces weeks earlier as they shot a music video in Hollywood on Tuesday

There was no shortage of celebrities as they stepped out of The North End bar dressed in head-to-toe style.

Miley was a vision in a black gold backless dress with fringed tassels hanging down her long, toned legs.

She wore her platinum blonde hair with her bangs over her blue eyes, accented with a touch of winged eyeliner. A bright red lipstick and firecracker finished off the glamorous makeup.

As winter approached and temperatures dropped in Los Angeles, the beauty braved the cold with her arms hugging her body.

Music maker! Cyrus arrived with a messenger cap and his hands full with a guitar case and mug

Change of costume! After arriving in her sleek but more casual look, the star transformed into a stunning gold dress that showcased one leg.

Contrasting with his usual dressy style, Pete looked his best in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo and shiny loafers.

The Saturday Night Live star, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, has been spotted taking frequent cigarette breaks. Between puffs of his cigarette, he consulted his phone.

In Pete fashion, however, the King of Staten Island star at one point wore gray sweatpants and slippers with his black tuxedo blazer.

Look who’s here! Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus was spotted supporting her daughter on the set of the clip

Taking Five: Pete-style, the comedian at one point paired his tuxedo blazer with sweatshirts

Miley was also seen a little more dressy, but still a style sight as she arrived with a black messenger hat propped up to her blonde hair.

The beauty wore a black blazer, pants, chunky sneakers and carried a mug and guitar case.

The celebrities were scheduled to shoot the video from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the two arrived around 5 p.m. and were on set for about three hours.

Miley’s mother Tish has also been spotted on set for moral support.

He smokes ! Davidson is out for a smoke and cell phone break

Join forces! It was announced last month that Miley and Pete will co-host Miley’s New Years party in Miami later this month.

The actress wore an eagle and motorcycle print sweatshirt, jeans and chunky boots.

It was announced last month that Miley and Pete will co-host Miley’s New Years party in Miami later this month.

NBC has announced that a number of stars will join Davidsons and Cyruses for the event, although they have yet to release the guest list.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBC Universal said, “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun night out, we look forward to teaming up with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with an amazing evening of entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

The new program will replace NBC’s New Years special that Carson Daly hosted and produced from 2004 until last year.

The two stars will have to compete with several well-established New Years Eve shows like Dick Clark’s New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest who even beat the Oscars in this year’s ratings.