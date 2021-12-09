Cinderella, Cruella, Last Night In Soho Costume Designers Detail Fashion From Movie – The Hollywood Reporter

An undergraduate aneophyte in the contemporary West End through the 60s, a crook-turned-apprentice in tumultuous London of the 70s, and a budding entrepreneur in a timeless fairytale kingdom: Last night in Soho‘s Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), Cruel‘s Estella (Emma Stone) and Cinderella‘s Ella (Camila Cabello), respectively, have one thing in common, besides the same potential nickname: a talent as a fashion designer. The costume designers of the films shared the challenge of not only portraying distinct protagonists, but also conveying character through the creative visions and sartorial perspectives of young women.

Reflecting real life, establishing an origin story subliminally telegraphs a nascent point of view and early influences. While waiting for her acceptance letter from the fashion school, Last night in SohoWide-eyed Eloise happily flies into her bedroom in a newspaper dress, inspired by Audrey Hepburn and Jean Shrimpton of the late 50s. Odile Dicks-Mireaux designed the newspaper pleated dress to express the affinity of Eloise for the style and music of the 60s; her tastes, shaped by her seamstress grandmother, were later mocked by her contemporary London classmates. Emmy winner turned to vintage haute couture Vogue problems, imagining Eloise would too. “She could have done the same thing as me and gone on the Internet,” says Dicks-Mireaux, who recalls making her own expressive clothes during her college days.

In Cruel, Jenny Beavan discloses the glimmers of a young Estella’s design leanings and her budding rebellious streak through stuffy deconstructed school uniforms the kid presumably personalized with punk safety pins and colorful buttons. “I was pretty lawless when I was in school, so there were ideas out of that,” Beavan says. Reinterpreting personal experiences helps costume designers to inhabit the minds of their up-and-coming fashion designers – even if they aren’t self-styled fashion people themselves.

“I have never been so interested in clothes as clothes. I tell stories with them, ”said Beavan, who made a memorable style statement in 2016 when accepting his second Oscar, for Mad Max: Fury Road, dressed in a black leather motorcycle jacket adorned with crystal skulls and flames.

Beavan lived in ’70s London and proudly remembers wearing sturdy knee-length lace-up boots with military pants, which she incorporated into the antihero’s subversive personal style uniform. Transforming into her alter ego, Cruella, Estella sabotages and eclipses her enemy boss, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), through spectacular designs worthy of performance art. These include the red skirt with an explosion of ruffles topped with a military jacket adorned with heavy chains and cheeky toy figures. “We all thought we were spectacular,” Beavan says, recalling his own thrift store military coats. “We had to have this look [the movie], with the long boots.

Like her colleagues, Beavan also immersed herself in Estella’s design motivations. ‘Modern and creative’ statement pieces, like the 40 foot garbage truck dress, with remnants of the Baroness’ past season collections in dusty hues and discarded newspapers (like, literally, old news), counter the stilted establishment. But, in the end, “it’s a deliberate middle finger to the baroness.”

In director Kay Cannon’s modern jukebox musical update Cinderella, Ella longs to save herself through a career as a clothing designer and store owner, instead of finding a man. Between grueling household chores, she tirelessly designs a line of soft pastel dresses and ethereal layered tulle and organza in her basement workshop. But Ellen Mirojnick’s strategy for interpreting the free space of the independent thinker turned out to be more esoteric. “These were her dreams, so I had to create these cloud cushions, more or less, to make her dreams and creations come true,” says the Emmy winner.

As Ella finds solace and support from the flora and fauna around her, Mirojnick developed a non-traditional circular draping technique, mimicking flower petals, with which a curious and self-taught Ella would experiment. Heavenly layers and whimsical palette culminate in the fancy ball gown embellished with Swarovski crystals, inspired by Ella’s sketches with the magical touch of Fab G (Billy Porter). “It would be a dress she dreamed of because its influences were swirls in nature and organic,” says Mirojnick.

By creating a sartorial plot as well, Dicks-Mireaux tackled a second-to-none challenge to Eloise’s diary: the 1965 A-line dress of hopeful singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). The pink chiffon dress inspires Eloise’s ultimate collection, presented in the resolution of her horror-mystery arc of personal growth and time travel. The seminal dress had to be glamorous enough for Sandie’s breathtaking entry into the chic Café de Paris, but also a simple construction that “Eloise could do.” Dicks-Mireaux foregone the standard change of the era for a dynamic trapezoidal silhouette found in sewing paper patterns of the era, which a freshman fashion student could eventually find and use.

Continuing this logic, Dicks-Mireaux consulted a real design student for Eloise’s final presentation of three clean dresses inspired by Sandie. “I was afraid that we would end up being too sophisticated, that we would not believe [a new] fashion designer would [accomplish it], “she says.” There is a certain kind of naivety.

You could say that the ghost-in-a-movie costume design fashion collections served as a design crash course for three award-winning costume designers. “In some ways, I was reliving my own youth,” Beavan says. “And I never wanted to be a fashion designer.”

