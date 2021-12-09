Fashion
Why the next Dior Men show is in London (and how to watch)
For the first time in 74 years, Dior Men presents a fashion show in London.
This week, the French luxury brand will present its Fall / Winter 2022 fashion show in the British capital, instead of Paris where it unveiled its latest collection produced in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.
The surprise location holds special significance for Dior Men’s creative director Kim Jones, who was born in London. The city is also home to the British designer’s fashion school, the prestigious Central Saint Martins, where his graduating collection caught the eye of John Galliano. London’s fashion culture and history also has a great influence on Jones’ designs for Dior Men and Fendi, and previously for Louis Vuitton.
Although based in Paris, Dior himself has already crossed the Channel to organize a fashion show in London. The event, which took place in 1947, was attended by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. The House also presented its Resort 2017 collection for women at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.
In a statement, Pietro Beccari, CEO of Dior, said: We are proud and delighted to bring this unique event to life in London, a particularly symbolic destination dear to Monsieur Dior and the House since 1947. London is of course also the home of London. nearest town to the heart of Kim Jones, where he was born and where he lives, who inspires him with his inexhaustible creativity and whom he loves deeply.
Under the leadership of Kim Jones, Dior has propelled its men’s fashion shows beyond its Parisian base. The luxury brand has organized physical spin-offs for its clients in cities like Miami and Tokyo. Last year, she virtually presented her F / W 2020 collection, made with traditional Chinese textile techniques, in Beijing.
Watch: Dior Homme Fall / Winter 2022 show, live from London
What can we expect from the Dior Homme showcase in London? Well, in the first row we could see British celebrities like Robert Pattinson, David and Victoria Beckham, whom Kim Jones counts as friends. The designer’s favorite British models, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, could even make a surprise appearance on the catwalk. As for the clothes themselves, the teaser above tells us they have something to do with On the road, the 1957 novel by American writer and Beat icon Jack Kerouac.
Want to be among the first to see the collection? Tune in to the livestream below on Friday, December 10 at 3:00 a.m. (Singapore time).
Header photo credit: Dior | Photo credit featured: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images for Dior
