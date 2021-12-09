A passion for fashion | The living

Kris Coles’ love and affinity for fashion began at a young age.

In third grade, she said, after her aunt handed her her sewing supplies, she turned bed sheets and shower curtains into pencil skirts and more. She said she would also cut out her school photos and sew them onto pieces of fabric.

To pull A toast to everyone who’s here to achieve goals, everyone who lives here fearlessly, chasing their dreams, striving to do what they love to do with a living, without letting minor setbacks change what they are thinking for the future, said Kris Cole.

Once she grew up, she said she started reading books from the library and watching YouTube videos to learn more about sewing different clothes. She officially launched her brand, Kris Cole the Brand, at age 19 with ball gowns. Since then, she has made these and other items of women’s clothing for any occasion, including birthdays, weddings, black ties, girls’ nights, and more.

I am such a visual learner. With my donation, I always say it’s a gift from God because I don’t use measurements. I am not using a tape measure. It’s all out of place, she said in an interview with The St. Louis American. It might not be the traditional way, but it’s my way and it gave me what I got.

Clients have met and consulted with Cole in his own personal suite inside a building at 1409 Washington Avenue for the past three years. As of November 6, loyal customers and a new customer demographic can now frequent her store, Kris Cole Design Loft & Accessories, located at 1309 Washington Avenue.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by her multitude of models wearing her iconic ball gowns floor-to-ceiling in body-hugging silhouettes with intricate pearls and diamond encrusted details. The dresses in pink, black and silver hues harmonize with the rest of the store which is decorated in the same color scheme with a flowery wall and accent furniture in the service of a glamorous aesthetic without surprises for a fashion designer. 26 years old.

Not only can customers buy custom designs with her, but they can also buy in-house dresses, shoes and ready-to-wear accessories shipped from garment manufacturers.

Wearing one of her own creations in a cascading gown with a glittering mock neck, nude mesh long sleeves, and hand-woven jewelry all around, Cole told a crowd outside of her grand opening that receiving his brick and mortar business was unexpected. She said she was in her office one day and the next day she had the keys to her store.

I didn’t know where it was coming from, but it seemed like it was made for me, she told the crowd. It was in the street that I was already working. It was on the perfect side where the shadow hits. There was the right amount of changing rooms. The layout matched all of the assets in the store to suit my style, and it works for my clients.

She thanked her family for being her biggest support, including her nine-year-old son Kristian Cole, who had been in a serious car accident weeks before, leaving him with a broken leg.

For those who don’t know my baby has a broken leg but you will never be able to tell because he keeps going but guess where he got it from [the crowd yelled out his mother to her question], she said. I am grateful that I was able to pass this on to my child.

During the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, she shouted at her mother and asked for her comments, saying she was open to suggestions on how she could continue to improve her business.

She said she chose the current location of her stores because she knew being in the city center would result in a lot of foot traffic compared to when she was simply operating out of her office.

I knew that once I had pedestrian traffic, I could produce more quantities, because when I was in my office, I had no carry in hand since I already had a mainly personal clientele, she says. Once I got to my storefront I knew I had to customize things and put them on the rack so people didn’t have to wait for production time for outfits. I already have things designed and ready to use by size.

She said her favorite clothes to design are evening dresses, as they are more eye-catching than traditional clothes.

People see it and go, Oh my God, how did you do that? compared to standard pants and a shirt, she said. My dresses are unique pieces where if I do something people already know that I designed it. This is my signature.

She toasted the crowd, encouraging everyone to chase their dreams.

A toast to everyone who’s here to achieve goals, everyone who lives here fearlessly, chasing their dreams, striving to do what they love to do with a living, without letting little setbacks change what they’re thinking about the future, she said.

If there’s anybody in this crowd today trying to figure out what to do next, trying to figure out what’s for them, give them time that God has a plan for you. He’s just weighing the trip.

Come see me. You can come to the store and also get that experience in person of booking consultations, she said. I can show you the fabrics I have and the different outsourcing companies I use to find your perfect look.

@KrisColeTheBrand and on Twitter @KrisColethatB, Facebook at Kris cole.