TV presenter Art Franklin’s ‘bold and powerful’ entry into the fashion world

By Ryan Michaels

Birmingham weather

Bold and powerful might be adjectives to describe the ties from the first line of men’s clothing in the Art Franklin collection. These words could also be used to describe the man himself.

Franklin, Birminghams WIAT-TV CBS 42 presenter since 2016, launched his collection in late November via Tre Fine Clothing, owned by Tre Washington in the Cottons Building at 400 19th Street Ensley.

Given his love of music and his sense of style, Franklin asked local guitarist Eric Essix and saxophonist Marion Meadows to perform at his Purple Carpet launch event. Franklin has long had a reputation in Birmingham for his avant-garde ties, dating back to his days as a WBRC-TV Fox 6 presenter in the 1990s.

People always complimented me on my ties, and I even gave them away sometimes, Franklin said. When people say, I really like it, that means I have to take it off and give it to them.

As a TV personality, Franklin dresses for a living, he said, but he’s also aware that a person’s attire can say a lot.

I’ve always believed that fashion makes some sort of a statement about who you are. People notice you when you walk into a room when you dress well. They also notice when you don’t dress well, he says. This is why it is so important.

A local need

Franklin, 62, got the idea to develop his own clothing line after a visit to the Washington store after a meeting in Ensley. He was about to bring suits to his usual tailor when he was told there was one nearby.

Did I say, here? To Ensley? They said, yes, there is a tailor just around the corner. So I walked into the store, and it was more than just a tailor shop, Franklin recalls. It was actually a men’s clothing store with a tailor inside. We talked, I left my clothes to tailor, and walked out of there with three suits.

Franklin had planned to create a clothing line before the day he walked into the Washington store.

I think when God is in the mix, things turn out the way they’re meant to happen, when they’re meant to happen, how they’re meant to happen, Franklin said. I think that was what it was that day. Everything just fell into place.

After serving the Historic District for about two years in the mid-1990s, while patrolling Ensley High School under the direction of the late Principal Charles Warren, Franklin believes the area is a perfect fit for his clothing line.

[Warren] said, I want you to patrol the hallways, Franklin said. [He knew] I could say things to kids like, “Pull up your pants, and they’d say, okay, Mr. Franklin, and that wouldn’t be a big deal.” If a teacher had said that the [students] could have gotten a little sarcastic with them.

Tre Fine Clothing will allow Franklin to not only create clothing, but also supply it at a price that menswear lacks in many parts of Birmingham.

I buy online and in stores, but I do not have the opportunity to shop [in Birmingham]Franklin said. This is why I think it will be important to have a place here in Birmingham that will suit those looking for the style I am looking for at an affordable price.

Road to Birmingham

Franklin grew up alongside four sisters and two brothers on the edge of the eastern city of Detroit, Michigan, where his stepfather worked for Chrysler Corp.

Franklin’s first job, fresh after graduating from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, was at WDZZ-FM, a radio station in Flint, Michigan, where he wanted to make news but started as a radio announcer.

He did a sports show where he covered events such as the Buick Open Golf Tournament in Flint, as well as games played by former Michigan Panthers and National Football League (NFL) teams from the United States Football (USFL).

In addition to covering sports and working as an announcer, Franklin had the opportunity to cover the news on WDZZ in the morning. His first story was about people experiencing homelessness. After that he started sending tapes because he wanted to be on TV.

He first sent a videotape to Fred Ertz, then news director for Michigans WNEM-TV. Ertz forwarded this recording to Ross Woodstock, director of WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan.

I had forgotten [sending out my audition tape], then three months later I got a call out of the blue, Franklin recalls. [Woodstock] Said, Hey, Fred Ertz gave me your tape. I like what I see and I would like to tell you about a job as a journalist. This is how I entered.

Franklin started at WLIX as a TV reporter on general assignment, became a business reporter, and then became the Michigan capital reporter. While covering business and the state capital, Franklin was also a weekend presenter.

From there he built an impressive resume, including a position for a local NBC affiliate in Norfolk, Va., Where he served as a correspondent for military affairs and traveled overseas to Saudi Arabia, in Jordan, Bahrain and Europe.

I covered the Persian Gulf War, I covered [medical] deployments, I flew with the [U.S. Navy] Blue Angels, and I made a strong shield [military] exercises on the North Carolina coast. I also went to Parris Island, [South Carolina, to do a piece] on the creation of the United States Marine Corps, Franklin said. I mean, I did a lot. I really grew up as a journalist [during those five years], but it was time to return to the Anchor Office.

Franklin’s agent pushed him to an anchor post in Birmingham, but he wasn’t interested at first.

What I thought of Birmingham was not a very good image, Franklin said. I thought of the civil rights images, the dogs and the pipes, and Alabama being that rural place.

After receiving an extra boost from his then roommate, Franklin visited Birmingham and fell in love with the place, he said.

In the Magic City, Franklin got involved in civic activities, participating in the Mayor Richard Arrington Jr.s Youth Commission program and tutoring at Fairfield High School. He even started U-Turn, an anti-gang program, and created his own purse.

I know I got to where I was because someone helped me, Franklin said. I just thought it was up to me, as a person someone was watching on TV, [as a person] who had reached a certain level, to give back to this community.

Passions

Outside of fashion and journalism, Franklin enjoys cooking and music. In fact, while living in Atlanta, Georgia, between 2003 and 2016, Franklin won two cooking competitions: Real Men Cook and Gourmet Gents.

My wife says I cook better than she does. I think it’s just his way of trying to make me cook more, Franklin laughed. She has things that she can outdo me on. His mac and cheese is way better than mine, but I have it on everything else.

Franklin’s first culinary inspiration came from his mother, whom he watched cooks every time he came home from school. After he left home for college, he had a lot of cooking questions for his mother.

Franklin said: You go to school, and you say to yourself: What did you season your vegetables with? How did you make your cornbread? What do you put in your beans to give them flavor? How did you make the banana pudding?

Now he loves to cook because it allows him to create something for someone else to enjoy.

There’s nothing better than coming to the table to have a conversation, some great food, a glass of wine, or whatever beverage you choose, Franklin said. It’s just a good time to really learn about people and share life with [them].

Franklin was also a DJ, a skill he still practices today. I have turntables at home, where I do beat-by-beat mixes every now and then, and people are surprised, he says. They ask, can you mix it up? Yes, I can mix it up. They think [Im] the old. My wife says he’s not old. He still has a lot of youth to him.

Franklin even ran a record company, 285 Entertainment, while in Atlanta. He also directed famous Birmingham artist Logan the Entertainer.

His greatest passion, however, may be tennis, tennis, tennis, said Franklin, who is a member of the James Lewis Tennis Center in Ensley and the Brook Highland Racquet Club, as well as a member of the Highland Park board of directors. Tennis Center. He also played in the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association.

Although he has an intense passion for the game, Franklin did not discover it until he was 39 years old. Soon after he started playing, he was training once a week for eight hours.

I trained from 8 [a.m.] To [noon], would take a break for lunch from [noon] to 2 [p.m.], then I went back from 2 to 6 [p.m.]Franklin said. I am quite disciplined and dedicated to the things I want to learn, and I will take the necessary steps to perfect it.

Two of a kind

In 1999, Franklin met the woman he would later marry: Michele. He credits her for much of her success. In 2014, he and Michele married and moved to California, where he had a public relations firm and his wife worked for a pharmaceutical company. Franklin said they’re two of a kind.

God said you guys are together and we just need to make sure Art is in a better place so he can be the type of husband that will be perfect for [Michele] because she deserves greatness, because she is such a great woman, Franklin said.

The couple returned to Birmingham in 2016, after CBS 42 News director Rob Martin called Franklin. [The station] created CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin, and I couldn’t think of another local station that had a show with the Anchors name on it, Franklin said. They made it clear that I was a central part of what they were working with and that they really wanted me to come back, so I [returned to Birmingham].

Franklin no longer anchors the morning news but instead does the 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news with co-host Sherri Jackson, something different for Franklin since he no longer has to go to bed at 7 p.m. .

Given his long career, Franklin said impact is what keeps him going, whether it’s on TV or with his clothing line.

Gods aren’t done with me yet, Franklin said. You may have heard this phrase, and I believe it. There’s still more to do, and that’s part of what I’m doing now by launching this [clothing] collection because the gods are still working and loving, we have a long way to go here.

The Art Franklin collection is available from Tre Fine Clothing in the Cottons Building in downtown Ensley, 400 19th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35218. Phone: (205) 200-4149