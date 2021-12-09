Fashion Sex And The City: And Just Like That … Costume Designers Style Sarah Jessica Parker Once Again For The Revival Series | Ents & Arts News

Before Instagram influencers and targeted social media ads took hold of our every sartorial gesture, there was Carrie Bradshaw and what has arguably be TV’s most enviable wardrobe *.

Sex and the city It was about four women who, to varying degrees, showed that happiness doesn’t necessarily mean finding a man and a romantic comedy ending (although there was quite a few). No, happiness was all about good friends, good sex, and good gossip – and most importantly, good clothes too.

Certainly, for fans of the original, which ran from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two films in 2008 and 2010, escape fashion was a huge part of the fun. Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah jessica parker) could get away with anything – pairing athletic shorts with heels, men’s ties with couture dresses and even belts, bizarrely, with her bare waist – the perfect ad for more, it’s is more.

Picture:

Sex And The City stars Cynthia Nixon, Parker and Kristin Davis return in And Just Like That … Photos: Sky UK / Warner Bros / HBO



Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) were all dressed up too, of course, but it was Carrie who became a fashion icon – inspiring us all to reach for tulle and then to feel sad because we couldn’t be successful, thanks to these opening credits.

When Sex And The City debuted in 1998, heels were seen as stimulating. But fast forwarding a few decades, with changing societal attitudes towards fashion and feminism, how will the show’s runway credentials land with a younger audience?

The women of Sex And The City are back (well, most of them – Samantha now lives in London because Cattrall didn’t want to participate) in And just like that …, a Sky Comedy series presented as a new chapter in their history. As the anticipation for the show built, over 10 years after we last saw them, I couldn’t help but wonder … do the fans of Carrie’s relationship can’t wait to find out? Miranda’s career? Charlotte’s life as a parent?

Maybe, but really, it’s all about the style. All the sneaky photographs taken when the women were spotted filming outside instantly found their way online, and a costume-only Instagram account has around 113,000 followers before the series even aired.

Learn more about Sarah Jessica Parker

With ’90s fashion now back in vogue, now is the perfect time to make a comeback. But And Just Like That … is it redefining our wardrobes?

Patricia Field, the famous Sex And The City costume designer, was not involved in the revival – leaving the great Jimmy Choos to replace incumbents Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

“Fashion was so important to these girls and to the viewers,” Santiago told Sky News. “He’s another character on the show, really, fashion, what girls wear. People are always so curious to see… what is Carrie going to wear on the door?”

Rogers and Santiago both have a history with the show; Rogers worked alongside Field on Sex And The City and the films, while Santiago also worked on the films. So they didn’t feel too much pressure to take on the fashion legacy and said Field gave them his blessing.

Picture:

Behind the Scenes of the And Just Like That Wardrobe … Photos: Molly Rogers



Picture:

From Gucci to Jimmy Choo: The shoes available for the stars



Given that you can roughly count on your fingers how many high profile women continue to work well beyond 40 or 50 in film, TV or fashion, the most common question for Rogers and Santiago is how the styles of the characters evolved as they got older.

Ageism is an issue Parker has addressed before, making the December cover of American Vogue to promote the new series: “There is so much misogynistic gossip in response to us that would never happen. About. A. Man. ” Rogers and Santiago also reject any suggestion that age makes any difference.

“The girls have a very distinct style and they are known for that style,” explains Santiago. “With Sarah Jessica, she’s always been very creative. She’s got a lot of whimsy in her character, a lot of whimsy in the way she puts her clothes together. She’s very sure about her style and the things she wears, so she maybe one day in a party dress and the next day in jeans or a sweatshirt … with a beautiful pair of heels. And it’s part of who she is, it’s part of who she always has been.

“Everyone gets older, and of course some of your styles change and there are some things that you climb more towards than maybe you did 20 years ago. [Carrie] is still the person she is, she still enjoys experimenting with fashion … so no matter what age it’s more about staying true to who you are to yourself. “

“I don’t think you should assign a number to anything in your life, you should have no limits or rules and have fun,” Rogers adds.

Picture:

The stylists of The And Just Like That say that the feminine style of Sex And The City stays true to their characters. Photos: Sky UK / Warner Bros / HBO



Fashion’s dismal record in terms of its impact on the environment right now was another issue to be addressed for a reboot in 2021. But Sex And The City has always been more than fast fashion, the costume designers point out.

“The fashion world as a whole can do more, for sure,” says Rogers. “I think recycling and upcycling, vintage and reusing parts really help and decrease your consumerism. I think you’ll see that reflected in the show.”

“It’s something the brand has always done,” Santiago says. “Repurposed pieces and… vintage pieces in particular have always been something Carrie loved and we have continued to do the same. It is something that we have always done and that we have always believed in. “

One of the best things about the revival work was having access to Parker’s archival collection from the original series and movies – and the pair say there will be a few nostalgic sartorial surprises dotted around. throughout the episodes.

Parker “has a big eye,” Santiago says. “And she’ll try anything.”

Speaking about the star’s Sex And The City wardrobe, he said, “We were very lucky that Sarah Jessica archived a lot of pieces. She allowed us to be able to shoot whatever we wanted. We were so lucky. excited to dig in and see what was there and what we could use, and we put things in very specific places [in the new series].

“There are some special little things that people have loved for so many years and the fact that we’ve been able to always have these pieces, I think, turns people on to see them again. They’re like old friends.”

* I said television. Including the movie, Clueless’ Cher’s computer-programmed wardrobe just might win out. Sorry, Carrie.

And just like that … airing from December 9 on Sky Comedy and NOW