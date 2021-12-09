Clothing brand Alaysia Styles MyOWN raises funds for single-parent families

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one.Give nowand ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

For six months in her freshman year of high school, Alaysia Styles and her family were homeless. The family lived on a $ 400 e-benefit transfer budget, and Styles wondered why his family didn’t have what white students in his community did. His mother, Ra Russell, took these opportunities to remind Styles and his siblings that they can manifest whatever they want in life if they work for it, and everything happens for a reason, good or bad.

So, in November 2020, Styles created his clothing brand MyOWN, which supports single-parent families. The idea came as she was wrapping up her playing career at the University of California, Berkeley when the pandemic, along with the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, inspired Styles to find a way to help her community. Style education played a role in the creation of the brand, her mother said.

That’s where MyOWN comes from, Russell said. Understand your goal. In his case, his struggle established his goal.

Styles is now a dominant presence on the Syracuse women’s basketball team, with multicolored hair, tattoos, and toughness that’s hard to ignore. She helped lead the Orange to a 6-4 record that includes a victory over No. 18 Ohio State. But off the field, Styles is constantly incorporating new ideas for his clothing brand.

Advertising





When Styles launched her clothing brand, she had to find a way to differentiate her business from others. She grew up in San Diego with Russell, her younger brother Bryson, and older brother Rimani, who always believed Styles’ sense of the world was bigger than her surroundings.

The life I led didn’t seem like it was out of the ordinary, because that was all I knew, Styles said.

Maya Goosmann | Director of digital design

After performing for three years in California, Styles moved to Maryland, where her clothing brand took off. In her first three months with the Terrapins, Styles took advantage of the fact that her classes were exclusively online and started creating MyOWN content whenever she had time. From creating prototypes to figuring out what kind of clothing material worked best or what typeface best suited his clothes, Styles took the time to bring his idea to life. Former Maryland teammate Zoe Young said Styles enjoyed showing off the brand’s prototypes to fellow Terrapins.

I remember talking about it in a locker room conversation, Young said. When she showed us her designs, we were immediately thrilled because the idea and the products were so great.

Then, in March 2021, the MyOWN website officially launched. Styles bought a Cricut machine to print his clothes, cutting the heat transfer vinyl by hand and printing phrases on his clothes. She’s already produced five different shirts and two different sweatshirts, and she plans to release two more crewnecks and a hoodie.

These garments include phrases representative of her personal values, such as In My Own World or I Define Myself, which speak to the perseverance and strength Styles used to expand her own horizons and mindset.

I stay in my own space and my own world most of the time, so I thought this would be a cool design for the hoodies, Styles said.

The brand website includes a message section, tucked away under the How to Enter tab, allowing visitors to message Styles with their story and a request for financial assistance they may need. Styles is very familiar with. She takes all the income from her business and recycles it in single-parent households.

I want to make the world a better place. I really want people to feel better, Styles said.

After graduating with his masters degree, Styles plans to learn how to sew clothes and move to Los Angeles. She also aspires to become a filmmaker who creates Hollywood documentaries and films about self-expression and solo storytelling, while pursuing MyOWN in parallel.

I know there’s a flip side to the grind, Styles said. I want to see the other side of the mountain, and I promise I will.