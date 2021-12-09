Sara Tendulkar in Rs 27k mini dress is incredibly chic. See the pictures

Have you checked out Sara Tendulkars’ latest post on Instagram? She looks incredibly chic in a khaki mini dress and we are just in love with the photos. She opted for the chic dress for a photoshoot and took to Instagram to post several photos.

What Sara was wearing was a gathered dress from the Self-Portrait label. The long sleeve piece featured a bandage design on the bodice. It also flaunted elegant ruffled shoulders. The number had a sweetheart neck and was perfect on Tendulkars’ supple figure. She styled the set with white strappy heels.

On the makeup side, she went for a neutral shade on the eyes with generous layers of mascara, a touch of bronzer and pink lipstick. Sara accessorized her ensemble with a necklace and dainty studs. She completed the look with her hair tied back in a bun.

See the pictures here:

If you also like Sara’s dress like us, you can visit the Self-Potrait website. The off the shoulder stretch crepe mini dress is available for Rs 27,299.

Sara is one hell of a fashion diva and her Instagram account is full of photos of her in super stylish outfits.

Looked:

So beautiful!

