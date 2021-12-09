Dorit Kemsleys unveils her dress at the Peoples Choice Awards





Real Housewives star Dorit Kemsley turned heads in this revealing, hip-cut gown with cutouts stripped of flesh.

Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star Dorit Kemsley walked the red carpet at yesterday’s People’s Choice Awards in a daring cutout dress – and stood up for her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, after his recent arrest on suspicion of driving in a drunken state. “He has a lot of regrets. He fully understands the nature and danger of drink driving, ”the reality TV star, 45, told a photographer while leaving the awards with her co-star Kyle Richards. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that this will never happen again,” she added. PK, 54, was arrested on November 23 after drinking wine with dinner and driving on 101 in Los Angeles on Daily mail reported. He was arrested off Laurel Canyon and first detonated a 0.081 during a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in California is 0.08. PK was then arrested and taken to a police station, where he detonated a 0.073. He was detained at the train station for an hour before being escorted home. “While with a co-worker, PK drank a glass of wine with dinner,” PK’s lawyer Alan Jackson told Page Six on Tuesday. “Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may be close to the legal limit. He regrets not having taken another form of transportation to return home that evening. PK takes the allegations very seriously and has fully cooperated with the authorities, ”the statement continued. “It would be the first and only such incident in PK’s long history of driving. He learned a valuable lesson. PK’s arrest follows the terrifying invasion of the Kemsleys’ home on October 27. He was out of town at the time, but his wife was detained at gunpoint as two men ransacked his home and stole designer handbags, jewelry and watches. The couple’s children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were at home during the flight but sleeping in bed. This story originally appeared on Sixth page and is republished here with permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-style/red-carpet/reality-star-dorit-kemsleys-jawdropping-peoples-choice-awards-dress/news-story/3c66ed6a879903844ab090e66f3ebf27

