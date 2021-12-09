Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West in 2021 Peoples Choice Awards acceptance speech





Kim kardashian once again made it clear that if his marriage to Kanye west may not have worked out, she is still grateful for everything he has brought into her life, especially all the big fashion. On Tuesday night, the reality TV star received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards for her influence and contributions to the industry. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a custom black velvet Balenciaga catsuit with attached gloves and boots, large sparkly earrings, and Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall 2021 sunglasses. Accepting the winner of the year award last, Tracee Ellis Ross, exclaimed the founder of Skims, To receive the award for the fashion icon herself, I am so honored. Thank you. She continued: I am touched every day that designers agree to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. Thank you Zac Posen, who dressed me up and took me to my first CFDA Awards, and so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] who really believed in me. Well, [they] Probably [were] spoke upon receiving a call from Kanye. Kardashian then spoke directly to her ex-husband, adding: To Kanye for really introducing me to the world of fashion. I fell in love with fashion and am so inspired by so many people. But again, it’s like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes, try new things and take a risk. I am so humbled. But this isn’t the first time since their split that Kim has pointed out her gratitude for West and all the lessons he’s taught her. In an episode of the We are supported by… podcast hosted by Kristen bell and Monique Padman this summer the Self-centered the author revealed, I have come to a point and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone who absolutely didn’t care about the sympathy factor or his perception as long as he was true to himself who taught me so much about the best way to be fair me and live in the moment. She went on to say that people liked her a lot, but as she got older she learned that the most important thing she can bring to the table is to be myself first, no matter what. others think so. You don’t have to please everyone, continued the reality TV star. As long as I am myself and as long as I do it the way I want, you have a life and you live it for yourself. It taught me to be more confident in myself and not really care what other people think. More great stories from Vanity Fair The Second Coming of Guru Jagat

