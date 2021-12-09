Fashion
Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss In Black Minidress After ‘Funny Fat Girl’ Jibes
Actress Rebel Wilson showed off her incredible weight loss at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday after sharing that not everyone wants her to lose weight
Video unavailable
Rebel Wilson showed off her weight loss in a stunning black mini dress at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Tuesday night.
The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, went for a figure-hugging number with long sleeves and a zip detail paired with black pumps.
Embracing the glamor of the occasion, Rebel went for a full glamorous makeup with her shiny blonde hairstyles with sleek curls.
Rebel arrived at the ceremony on a golf cart with her good friend Brittany Hockley.
She was joined at the event by other stars such as Russell Crowe and Taika Waititi.
While Rebel enjoys her newfound confidence in her body, she admitted that not everyone is encouraged by her weight loss transformation.
The star has lost a whopping 5.5 st over the past 18 months as she named 2020 her “year of health”.
In an interview with the BBC she admitted, “I got a lot of reluctance from my own team actually here in Hollywood when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this health year. I feel like I’m going to really transform myself physically and change my life. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do this?'”
But she said it was because of the amount of money she was already making with her looks.
Rebel added, “Because I was making millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”
She spoke of being more confident when she was older, but found that some of her eating behaviors were unhealthy.
The actress said she would be able to be confident on a red carpet even if she was taller than the other stars.
She said: “I was always very confident to be taller and you know I loved myself. I would rock a red carpet and I was probably double the height and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but like I still have faith in it. “
She added, “But I knew deep down that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing weren’t healthy. Like I didn’t need a tub of ice cream every night … wasn’t the healthiest thing. “
When the celebrity arrived in Australia from the United States on Monday, the Pitch Perfect actress received special permission from the New South Wales government to bypass the mandatory 72-hour quarantine.
She was able to get to a public park at 5 p.m. Monday after arriving in the country at 8:30 a.m., which most other travelers would not be allowed to do.
(
Picture:
Corbis via Getty Images)
Rebel was seen in the park with friends and family, including her sister Annachi.
Rebel manager said Daily mail Wednesday: “Rebel received government clearance from NSW Minister of Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard.”
However, he did not reveal why she was given permission to skip quarantine.
Under state public health requirements, fully vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas must self-isolate at home or accommodation for 72 hours after arriving in New South Wales.
