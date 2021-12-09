Very Peri and more details – WWD

The biggest color trends of 2022 are rooted in optimism, warmth, growth and excitement as we head into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Color authorities and trend forecasters like Pantone, WSGN and Etsy have started releasing their color predictions for next year, many of which are bright hues that give a burst of energy during the gloomy pandemic. .

Pantone today revealed that Very Peri, a blue-purple hue, is its color for 2022. The shade is described as a “warm, friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and a cheerful demeanor.” Very Peri is just a shade of blue, according to Pantone it will be big next year. It’s also expected that Spun Sugar (a pastel blue), Glacier Lake (a powdery blue), Skydiver (a bright blue), and Harbor Blue (a dark blue-green) will resonate with a lot next year.

As in previous years, many colors of 2022 are once again rooted in nature. Pantone’s daffodil, a bright yellow color, is said to reflect the “spontaneity of a spring garden”. Pantone’s Perfectly Pale, a beige shade, also refers to a warm beach. Etsy’s color of 2022, emerald green, reflects nature by representing harmony, growth and sophistication.

Here, WWD breaks down all of the biggest color trends of 2022.

Pantone Color of the Year 2022: Very Peri

The blue-violet hue is described as “mixing the fidelity and consistency of blue with the energy and excitement of red”.

WGSN Color of the Year 2022: Orchid Flower

The saturated magenta color is believed to reflect a sense of positivity and escape thanks to its luminous nature.

Etsy Color of the Year 2022: Emerald Green

Emerald green is said to reflect harmony, growth, royalty and sophistication.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Spun sugar

The pastel blue color is meant to evoke a breath of fresh air.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Rose Gossamer

The powder pink shade is more sophisticated than childish and has a light and tender touch.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Innuendo

Bright pink, Innuendo offers a “wonderful burst of energy,” according to Pantone.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Parachutist

Another shade of blue as part of Pantone’s color forecast for 2022, Skydiver is said to be brighter and more alluring than other shades of tranquil blue.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Daffodil

The bright yellow color reflects the “spontaneity of a spring garden”.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Glacier Lake

A powdery blue hue, Glacier Lake is calm and refreshing and alludes to the Arctic.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Harbor Blue

The blue-green color is believed to reflect “the desire for a safe space”.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Coca Moka

A rich brown hue, Coca Moka reflects the warmth of a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Dahlia

Dahlia is a bright purple color that is meant to be bold and vibrant.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Poinciana

Shown as a ‘heated’ red, Poinciana is meant to make a bold statement.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Snow White

Snow White is described as “pure, clean white,” reflecting a desire for simplicity and inner peace.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Perfectly Pale

A sandy beige shade, Perfectly Pale reflects the soothing comfort and warmth of a welcoming beach.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Basil

Like the herb, basil is believed to represent wellness and health.

Pantone Color Spring 2022: Northern Droplet

The gray color is meant to instill a sense of tranquility.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Poppy Seed

Deep gray, poppy seed is a timeless color that evokes familiarity.

