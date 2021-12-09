Trendy party gifts for the men in your life





Wondering what to get a sartorial man for Christmas? Forget about flash-in-the-pan trends. Truly stylish men know that when it comes to fashion, you can’t go wrong with classics, but there is always room for a modern touch to update your wardrobe. Combining timeless basics with contemporary touches, these cool clothes and accessories are sure to please. For the football fanatic < style="display:block;padding-top:76.4444%"/> (Not in the main street / PA) Turf Football Art sweatshirt, 39.95, Notonthehighstreet (hat, stylists specific)Got a die-hard soccer fan on your Christmas shopping list? Pick any stadium to sport a cool graphic print on a white or gray sweatshirt. For streetwear enthusiasts < style="display:block;padding-top:44.5143%"/> (Ted Baker / PA) Ted Baker Raymend Puppytooth cap, 39 For the guy who doesn’t leave the house without his trusty baseball cap, this heritage-inspired hat is a must-have. For the urban cyclist < style="display:block;padding-top:82.6154%"/> (Camden Watch Company / PA) Camden Watch Company Khaki Waxed Canvas Backpack, 125 Practical and pleasant to look at, this waterproof wheeled backpack with leather details (also available in black) will become a daily essential for any man who likes to cycle around town. For the trendy teenager < style="display:block;padding-top:74.1071%"/> (Wax London / PA) Wax London Bordeaux knit hat, 35 The coolest beanies these days are ribbed and without pom poms. This perfect specimen from the sustainably sourced British brand Wax London is made from lambswool and comes in five colors. For the outdoor type < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> (FatFace / PA) FatFace Men’s Solid Navy Ribbed Beanie, 16; Ives Fairisle Half Neck Sweater in Gray, 60; Lulworth Crew T-Shirt in Teal, 22.50 The après-ski look is a major trend this season, but this super-soft Fair Isle knit won’t go out of style anytime soon. For the dapper daddy < style="display:block;padding-top:94.625%"/> (Barbour / AP) Barbour Tartan Merino Cashmere Wool Scarf, 39.95, Outdoor & Country Crafted from a blend of merino wool and cashmere, this khaki and navy tartan scarf is the perfect accessory for a classic navy coat. For the modern minimalist < style="display:block;padding-top:125%"/> (Lyle & Scott / PA) Lyle & Scott Tech Pocket Sweatshirt Mid Gray Heather, 70; Medium heather gray slim-fit sweatpants, 65 Taking inspiration from the utilitarian trend, this gray cotton crew-neck sweatshirt is covered with a nylon insert and can be dressed chic or casual. For the sustainable buyer < style="display:block;padding-top:89.04%"/> (Lévis / PA) Levis Wellthread Trucker Jacket, Vintage Fit, 100 Part of the Levis sustainable clothing collection, this’ 90s-inspired indigo jacket is built to last (both fabric and style) and made from recyclable denim. The best videos delivered daily Watch the stories that matter, straight from your inbox FashionGifts for menPA

