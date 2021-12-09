This Memphis African fashion boutique was born from a woman’s yen for empowerment

There was a time when Grace Byeitima, owner of Mbabazi style house, was interested in the avocado, not the layout models.

But her mother forced her to find out about him.

I wanted to be a lawyer, said Byeitima, from Kampala, Uganda. My mother was a teacher at a vocational institute, and she made me go to where she taught and learn to sew.

I went there reluctantly, but went anyway.

Yet today, Byeitima, 43, who has been selling African-inspired clothing, jewelry and other trinkets at her Broad Avenue Arts District boutique since 2017, is grateful her mother insisted that she is learning to sew.

This is because it has not only allowed her to create an independent life for herself, but also for other women who want to use entrepreneurship to escape jobs that devalue them.

This is what Byeitima intended to do in Kampala.

She said one of the ways her mother lured her into sewing was by bringing home unfinished sewing work and paying her and her siblings to finish it.

Some of the pieces, like what you’re seeing right now, are quilted, Byeitima said, showing off ruby, saffron and the black cowl neck she wore.

I will make sure I leave school in time to work on it [patchwork clothing] so that I can use the sewing machine [first].

But when his mother was finally fired from her job, it dashed Byeitimas’ hopes to go to college and study law. In addition, Byeitima, who was 16, learned that she was pregnant.

So I have this baby, my mom has no job, and I have this baby to take care of, she said.

Tonyaa’s latest:Together, Houston High School Students and Troubled Youth in Memphis Can Boost Transit | Weathersbee

It didn’t take long for Byeitima to learn that she was more of a target of exploitation than employment.

I realized that no one would hire you if you have a lot of luggage, and I had a baby, she said. The simple jobs I could have gotten would have been secretary or receptionist. But you would apply for those jobs, and the men would want to sleep with you.

While looking for work I found that people don’t want to pay you what you are worth

But soon Byeitima began to push his way.

Literally.

She started sewing clothes for her little girl and took the child from store to store to model them. This helped her get a one-year apprenticeship in a textile workshop owned by one of her mother’s former bosses.

This is where I learned most of what I know now like cutting and pattern writing and all that, Byeitima said.

In the meantime, she said, her mother opened a bridal boutique and together they opened Mbabazi House of Style Mbabazi means grace or kindness in Ugandan in Kampala in 2005.

Mbabazi is also the name of Byeitima’s mother – Mbabazi Loy Rujumba.

The business was booming because I made African prints cool for the younger generations, Byeitima said. I worked for a lot of embassies, I made a lot of their furniture and everything. We were known in the expat community for doing really creative work

Yet Byeitima was doing more than just making money. She was trying to help other women improve.

We have started to train women in sewing techniques and to offer them jobs. I’m still working with my mom on this, she says.

It has become something bigger than a simple meno girl with skills should have to beg for a job if she can work for herself, and no girl should be compromised. [sexually] have a job

I started it for myself, to take care of myself and my baby, but then it also became a social enterprise.

More from Tonyaa:This Thanksgiving I’m Thankful For The Greenway’s Gifts – And The Kitten Among Them | Meteobee

The change continued for Byeitima.

In 2011, she met John Haley, a Memphian who worked for a non-governmental organization – organizations that provide services or lobby for policies but are not affiliated with any government – in Uganda. They married in 2014, and she moved with him to Memphis.

I never dreamed of being in another country, but I knew I would fall in love with Memphis, Byeitima said. The trees, my God, there were so many trees I’m from Africa, and when you see trees it’s in the forest

I just fell in love with the city we went to a concert at Levitt Shell, and have never seen so many people in one place just enjoying the music. And I love the music.

Byeitima fell in love with Broad Avenue after her stepmom took her there. It was then that she started to have ideas for a store there.

But not without the insistence of his mother.

My mother said to me: You have been in the United States since 2014 and you haven’t opened a store? I was like, this woman is crazy. She thinks it’s easy

So Byeitima did what she learned to do when she took her baby from store to store in Kampala to show off her designs.

She took baby steps.

Byeitima showed off her clothes at a pop-up boutique on Broad in 2015, during the water tower lighting ceremony. And they were a success.

You know how you do something, and just your friends come, and your family come? she said. Well that was different, a lot of people came over and spent $ 300.

I’m like, Oh my God, this is so much money.

So, in 2016, Byeitima opened its boutique in a small room on Broad and expanded in 2017 to become the current space.

Walking indoors means being transported to a place where fashion is synonymous with art, function and Africa. In hammered gold, oblong earrings sit alongside burgundy triangles, while skirts, scarves and dresses feature prints that recall African savannas, flora and sunsets.

And, of course, there are the gold bracelets and earrings designed with the shape of the continent.

All the clothes are homemade, Byeitima said. The workmanship is the lure that we pre-wash the fabric and make sure the quality is good.

But the Broad Avenue store is a start. Byeitima said his next project was a shop on wheels and pop-up stores in different locations.

As COVID-19 forced her to close the store in Uganda, Byeitima said she ultimately wanted to have five stores in the United States.

She also wants to continue helping women become their own bosses and helping immigrants and refugees connect.

I have empowered people the way I know how, giving them advice and training them, Byeitima said. This young lady that I know, her mother sews

I said: Put his work on Etsy. We can sell it here.

Mbabazi House of Style is located at 2553 Broad Avenue, Memphis, 38112. Hours: 10 am to 5 pm Monday; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday; From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. Phone: 901-303-9347 Website: https://mbabazistyles.com/

Tonyaa Weathersbee can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow her on Twitter: @tonyaajw