Kevin Labanc to dress for San Jose Sharks against Minnesota Wild

SAN JOSE Two days after being in good health, Kevin Labanc will likely be back in the lineup Thursday night when the Sharks face the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of a seven-game home game.

Coach Bob Boughner is eager to see how Labanc reacts after sitting 5-3 at the Sharks against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It was a rare scratch for Labanc, who played 258 straight games from November 12, 2017 to April 24 of this year.

Labanc has not scored a point in his last six games and only has two tied points in 19 games this season.

Refraining from a game I think is important for him, especially watching this game, Boughner said of the win over Calgary. It’s a heavy game and it was a pretty detailed game from both teams. Bring him back in there and see his response.

Labanc’s skill with the puck has been evident since turning pro in 2016. Boughner, however, stressed Labanc’s need for consistency, especially in the 5v5 game as the Sharks try to play a game. more defensive play.

It’s easy to think you’re a little harassed, but you’re not, Boughner said. We want the guys to all play the same and consistently. Sometimes pressing that reset button will do it good.

Labanc was set to become one of the first six forwards when he signed a four-year $ 18.9 million extension in October 2020. But Labanc has averaged 13:47 of ice time per game this year, up from a high in 4:25 p.m. career last season, as he was supplanted in the top six by other wingers like Jonathan Dahlen and Rudolfs Balcers.

Noah Gregor has been moved to the second row with Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov with Balcers now on the injured list.

Labanc was moved to the fourth line before the Sharks’ game with the Wild on November 16 and had four shots on goal in 11 minutes of ice time. Boughner’s message was then that he needed Labanc to be more of an offensive force on a level playing field.

Right now, Boughner is loving the look of his third line starring Nick Bonino, Matt Nieto and Andrew Cogliano. So if Labanc is hoping to move up the lineup, he has to help the fourth line tip the ice towards the offensive end.

Boughner did not say who he would cross out in favor of Labanc, but said he enjoyed Jonah Gadjovich’s game against the Flames, so he will likely stay with Jasper Weatherby.

Kevin is a proud guy and I think he will be going back, Boughner said. I just think his game has drifted away from him a bit.

But if you had skills in your third and fourth lines, that’s the idea. Someone who might offend it.

MELOCHE TAKES A DIFFERENT LOOK: Nicolas Meloche will dress for the third time in four games on Thursday as Radim Simek will be in good health against the Wild. Meloche had 13:29 of ice time against the Flames.

GOALKEEPERS SITUATION: Boughner said Adin Hill will start against the Wild, his fifth consecutive start overall, with Alexei Melnichuk to back him up.

Boughner said James Reimer was starting to feel better and could join the Sharks on Thursday for their morning practice, and added that there was an outside chance he would be available on Saturday when the Sharks face the Dallas Stars.

Hill was given a day of maintenance on Wednesday, so the Sharks brought in Martin Moody as a practice goalie. Moody, 37, graduated in 2007 from San Jose State, coaches with the Sharks Jr. and is part of the Sharks emergency goaltender rotation.