Carousell Recommerce Index Reveals Indonesians Have Greatest Earning Potential for Area’s Pre-Loved Items | Taiwan News





On average, each Indonesian user has 57 unwanted items in their home that could be sold, and 12% estimate that they can earn over IDR 10,000,000 for the sale of all items. JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media reach – December 9, 2021 – According to the first Carousell Recommerce Index, led by Carousell Group, the largest classifieds group in Greater Southeast Asia, Indonesia ranks first in the region with an average of 57 estimated unwanted items that could be sold per user. It is also one of the top four markets that are expected to potentially sell 100 items, with the other three being Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan. 12% of Indonesian users estimate that they can earn over IDR 10,000,000 to sell all their unwanted items at home on Carousell. Recommerce refers to the sale and purchase of used products, which may be new or used. The Carousell Recommerce Index 2021 is a Carousell Green initiative to highlight the importance of sustainability and recommerce in the Greater South East Asia region. The report covers the results of four Carousell Group brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Mudah and OneKyata in eight markets Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam. In Indonesia, more than seven in ten people have already made second-hand purchases. Users cite value for money (62%) as the most popular reason for buying used items. 21% of users chose to buy for environmental reasons, similar to the regional average. 70% of second-hand buyers said they try to buy only second-hand items whenever possible. It is the highest in the region. Fashion is the preferred category for Indonesians to buy (74%) and sell (85%) second-hand. This is similar to the regional preference where fashion remains the top category with the most used ads. Women’s fashion has always been the number one category in terms of used ads created and viewed. In 2020, fueled by the demand for tops and outerwear, menswear saw an almost 10% increase in views. Likewise, the demand for children’s clothing has also led to an increase in the number of ads created in the Babies & Kids category, with parents decluttering to earn extra money. Lucas Ngoo, Co-Founder of The Carousell Group, said: “As a pioneer of mobile classifieds in the region, the Carousell Group has constantly strived to eliminate friction and enable secure and transparent transactions. With the use of AI and data, we focused on accelerating our retail leadership in the region to make second-hand shopping reliable and convenient. This, in turn, will help solve the significant problem of overconsumption with retail and thus make the opportunity the first choice for consumers. “ The Carousell Recommerce Index (2021 report) is available for download here. About the Carousell Group Carousell Group is Greater South East Asia’s premier classifieds group with a mission to inspire the world to start selling and make the opportunity the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group is present in eight markets under the Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot, OneKyat and Ox Street brands, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information. #GroupCarousell The sender is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement.

