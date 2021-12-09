Kate Middleton’s red dress, a heartwarming tribute to royalty





Kate Middleton’s red dress wowed fans as she put on a poignant Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey and featured a subtle tribute to a much-missed royal. Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on December 8 as the Duchess hosted a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The couple were joined by other members of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and Mike Tindall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The concert also brought together inspiring people who have done so much for their community over the past year. Although filmed, it will only air on Christmas Eve on ITV, with Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly banning the BBC from showing it after the controversy surrounding their documentary The Princes and the Press. Entitled Together at Christmas, the concert will reflect on challenges and celebrate small acts of kindness. For the occasion, Kate Middleton opted for a gorgeous red coat dress and while many of Kate Middleton’s dresses capture fans’ imaginations with their sleek silhouettes and rich colors, this one also has special meaning. (Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty) From Kate’s glittering gold gown for the James Bond premiere to her Eponine London gown for the Festival of Remembrance, she’s had some truly iconic looks just the past few months. Now Kate Middleton’s red dress may have topped them all, with her gorgeous cleavage, full skirt, and festive crimson color. Worn with a simple pair of red heels, this classic look was made even more special by its bond with a senior royal who was probably greatly missed at this important event. According to Vogue, Kate’s dress is a Catherine Walker’s piece and her designs were also an extremely popular choice for the late Princess Diana, who often wore them on similar special occasions. Who could forget her blue-green sequined dress? Worn in Austria then again for the Diamond Ball in 1990. While according to People , during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Charles in 1983, the Princess of Wales took with her two pink looks by Catherine Walker. (Image credit: Photo by Georges De Keerle / Getty Images) Her iconic ‘Elvis dress’ was also a creation of Catherine Walker and Diana also wore it when presenting the British Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. She even reportedly described Catherine Walker as her designer of the year. Given Princess Diana’s great love for this iconic brand, Kate Middleton’s red dress is not just a beautiful design in its own right, but a magnificent tribute to her late mother-in-law at a time of year that is all about the family. (Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty) And it looks like the family was very much on the Duchess’s mind that night, as she also accessorized her coat dress with a Queen’s piece. As reported by People, Kate’s gorgeous sapphire and diamond fringe earrings are a pair that belongs to Her Majesty and previously belonged to the Queen Mother. Although the Queen, who currently resides at Windsor Castle, is not among the royals who attended the Christmas concert, she has reportedly found another way to show her support. Across the country, these unsung organizations and heroes have come together and, through acts of kindness, have helped others face extraordinary challenges. Tune in to @ITV at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve to see this special event 🎄 #TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter. com / AGXZ0ZMCemDecember 8, 2021 See more The monarch is said to have donated Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate the abbey. Wearing the Queen’s earrings, along with such an eye-catching red Catherine Walker gown, was certainly a lovely way for Kate Middleton to include her and Princess Diana on the occasion.

