Stony Brook’s men’s basketball soars in second half to take down Hofstra
And maybe they felt it a bit before Wednesday’s game against Hofstra. They had suffered a horrific loss to Wagner and faced a Pride team that had completely dominated them over the decades. In order to live up to all this preseason potential, they needed to play a consistent game on both sides of the ball, rebound well and learn not to be intimidated by their rivals from Nassau.
Consider these steps accomplished.
The Seawolves (4-4) trailed for most of the first half but never gave in, eventually winning behind the identity performances of Jahlil Jenkins and former Long Island Lutheran Tyler Stephenson-Moore, as they beat Hofstra, 79-62 at Federal Arena on the island. Stony Brook is now 6-24 against Hofstra all-time, and this is the first time the Seawolves have beaten Pride since the 2015-16 season, last year Stony Brook won the America East. . Hofstra falls to 5-5.
“Tonight you can see how we can get hot and also defending, that we can be really good if we keep working, keep listening to our coaches,” Jenkins said. “I really do [feel like we came together]We are proud of our defense today. Were still learning. He’s a new team, so I felt today that we adopted him. “
Jenkins and Moore reached season highs with 24 and 14 points each. Moore added 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. Stony Brook shot 13 for 28 from the perimeter and passed Pride 54-33. Their previous highest rebound tally this year was 34. They also did so without star goalie Elijah Olaniyi, who missed his fifth straight game with a leg injury.
It was not easy. Stony Brook could barely gain a foothold in the first half, but they managed to make the pride never feel comfortable.
The Pride led by seven points in the first half and led 35-32 at the break. They were mostly punctuated by Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 13 of his 17 in the first, and his dominance in the paint (they outscored Stony Brook there 20-10 in the first half).
Hofstra took the 42-34 lead in the opening two minutes of the second half, but the Seawolves scored the next 11 aided by some Hofstra turnovers and sloppy play overall. Two Roberts free throws with 15:18 tied the score at 42, and Stephenson-Moores left winger three gave the Seawolves their first lead since the opening minutes.
“It was just being confident and getting some saves on defense,” Stephenson-Moore said. “We were always trying to understand each other, but today’s game shows that it’s not about the score. It’s about having courage and tenacity and that’s something we are about. were definitely working as a team. It’s a good start. ”
Jenkins scored 10 points in the span of two minutes to give Stony Brook a 55-46 lead with 11:21 to go and it only increased from there as the pride seemed completely overwhelmed. and dominated.
“We were great today,” said coach Geno Ford. “The hope is that the game on Saturday [against Wagner], you hope it’s a blip and then you hope tonight isn’t a blip. You hope tonight is more of what we can be. The guys taking the minutes tonight, they were great, and that’s what you need to do. You have to rise up. “
It’s a game, and not perfect. But for a team that was supposed to be the best, it showed what the best could look like.
