Canadian fashion retailer celebrates 40 years of style

Content of the article Canadian retail company Bellissima Fashion was founded by entrepreneur Viviana Shaneman in Calgary in 1981.

Content of the article Forty years later, the business has evolved to include a selection of new designers from Italy, UK, Sweden and other European influences alongside Canadian fashion brands. To celebrate its milestone anniversary, the company launched a Fashion Connects Partnership Series , which includes an educational partnership with the Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD), as well as a design partnership. The Fashion Connects Education Partnership embodies our mission to make connections through fashion, Shaneman said in a press release. We believe there is immense talent in Canadian fashion, and we must all do our part to inspire, grow and lead. We caught up with Kacy Chow, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Corporate Affairs, to find out more:

Content of the article Q: How has the business changed since its inception? A: Bellissima opened in Alberta in 1981 with four stores and has grown to 12 stores based in Kelowna, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with a head office in Calgary. It was originally a store specializing in dresses for galas, proms and special events. For the past 40 years, Bellissima has prioritized Canadian designers in the product line and continues to support Canadian designed clothing. In 2020, Bellissima strategically realigned the brand to become more accessible and moved away from formal specialty clothing. In 2021, Bellissima Fashions continued its rebranding with new designers, a new marketing strategy and a focused customer experience.

Content of the article Q: Who is the target customer? A: Any woman who loves fashion. For decades, the fashion industry has told women that our clothes will give you confidence or empower you. We totally disagree. We believe that women choose their clothes and style them according to their personality. Clothing is a tool and essentially an extension of that individual. Fashion has no age. I saw two women look at the same coat, try it on and buy it a few minutes apart. They were absolutely connected through fashion and yet were literally 40 years apart. No one has judged them. No one said, Oh, that’s too young or too old for you. They loved the feel of the fabric, the fit and the style. End of the story. Q: The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. What do you attribute its success to?

Content of the article A: Fashion retail is very competitive and our biggest secret sauce is our ability to evolve and adapt. Fashion does not stop for anyone. Our secret sauce is based on five guiding principles: customers are at the heart; commitment to quality; Canadian, we support Canadian designers in our product line; creativity; and current trends. Q: Finally, what’s the next step? A: We’re so excited for what’s to come. Our partnership with VCAD will strengthen future talents. We are convinced that we have a responsibility to mentor, educate and invest in the next generation. The Fashion Connects Design series is innovative, daring and community driven. We truly believe that no one succeeds alone and if there is a way for Bellissima to support emerging talent, we will. [email protected]

