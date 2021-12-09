The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Fashion
Canadian fashion retailer celebrates 40 years of style
Retailer Bellissima Fashions aims to celebrate Canadian design.
Content of the article
Canadian retail company Bellissima Fashion was founded by entrepreneur Viviana Shaneman in Calgary in 1981.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Forty years later, the business has evolved to include a selection of new designers from Italy, UK, Sweden and other European influences alongside Canadian fashion brands.
To celebrate its milestone anniversary, the company launched a Fashion Connects Partnership Series , which includes an educational partnership with the Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD), as well as a design partnership.
The Fashion Connects Education Partnership embodies our mission to make connections through fashion, Shaneman said in a press release. We believe there is immense talent in Canadian fashion, and we must all do our part to inspire, grow and lead.
We caught up with Kacy Chow, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Corporate Affairs, to find out more:
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Q: How has the business changed since its inception?
A: Bellissima opened in Alberta in 1981 with four stores and has grown to 12 stores based in Kelowna, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with a head office in Calgary. It was originally a store specializing in dresses for galas, proms and special events. For the past 40 years, Bellissima has prioritized Canadian designers in the product line and continues to support Canadian designed clothing.
In 2020, Bellissima strategically realigned the brand to become more accessible and moved away from formal specialty clothing. In 2021, Bellissima Fashions continued its rebranding with new designers, a new marketing strategy and a focused customer experience.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Q: Who is the target customer?
A: Any woman who loves fashion. For decades, the fashion industry has told women that our clothes will give you confidence or empower you. We totally disagree. We believe that women choose their clothes and style them according to their personality. Clothing is a tool and essentially an extension of that individual. Fashion has no age. I saw two women look at the same coat, try it on and buy it a few minutes apart. They were absolutely connected through fashion and yet were literally 40 years apart. No one has judged them. No one said, Oh, that’s too young or too old for you. They loved the feel of the fabric, the fit and the style. End of the story.
Q: The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. What do you attribute its success to?
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
A: Fashion retail is very competitive and our biggest secret sauce is our ability to evolve and adapt. Fashion does not stop for anyone. Our secret sauce is based on five guiding principles: customers are at the heart; commitment to quality; Canadian, we support Canadian designers in our product line; creativity; and current trends.
Q: Finally, what’s the next step?
A: We’re so excited for what’s to come. Our partnership with VCAD will strengthen future talents. We are convinced that we have a responsibility to mentor, educate and invest in the next generation. The Fashion Connects Design series is innovative, daring and community driven. We truly believe that no one succeeds alone and if there is a way for Bellissima to support emerging talent, we will.
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/life/style-qa-canadian-fashion-retailer-celebrates-40-years-of-style
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]