Sister Goals: Khloe Kardashian seen in same metallic dress first worn by sister Kourtney





It’s no secret that the sisters swap clothes. Growing up it’s more of the handmade kind, in adulthood it’s the real looting of wardrobes to choose what they like best.

So, did this happen with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian too, who wore the exact same dress on different occasions? Well, we might not have the absolute details, but it’s heartwarming to hear that the Kardashian sisters – while popular overall due to their multi-year reality show – are actually like the rest of the world. between us in matters of sisters. Khloe recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, where she was seen in a metallic mini dress she wore to the People’s Choice Awards to accept the award for Best Reality Star of 2021. The 37-year-old wore her blonde hair in beach waves and matched her dress with a pair of stilettos to complete the look. We dug a bit, as the dress looked terribly familiar, and found out that the sequin number with a scoop neck and cropped hem was first worn by Khloe’s sister, Kourtney. The Poosh founder, 42, wore the exact same clothes on a tropical family getaway to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday last year amid a peak pandemic. Interestingly, both sisters kept their looks simple overall, leaving the dress dazzling – which she surely did. “Thanks to People’s Choice Award and to my beautiful beautiful people !! Can’t believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality TV Show. Thank you all, very much! From the bottom of my heart, I am truly very grateful and humbled. What an amazing trip this has been Khloe captioned a post. Kourtney wrote in her caption last year: “My sister’s birthday !! (and the best week of my life). While they both looked comfortable in the dress, we couldn’t decide who looked better wearing it. What is your opinion ? For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/khloe-kardashian-metallic-dress-sister-kourtney-kardashian-fashion-who-wore-it-better-7663691/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

