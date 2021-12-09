A reflection of the life and influence of Virgil Abloh





As streetwear fashion has become oversaturated with artists and designers, one man has seemed to maintain its relevance over the years. After dozens of collaborations, creating his own brand and even entire art exhibitions, Virgil Abloh seems to have had his influence in all aspects of art and design. On November 28, the world lost creative icon Abloh, 41, in a two-year private battle with cancer. He was best known in the streetwear arena for his Off-White brand, his collaborations with Nike, and the first black men’s art director at Louis Vuitton. Abloh’s creative work didn’t stop with clothes. He has designed numerous album covers for Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, Pop Smoke and others. In 2019, Alboh further broadened its reach with its exhibition Figures of speech” which was displayed at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago Ave). For me, and for many others around the world, Abloh has been a source of inspiration. His work in a wide range of art forms reflects how hard work and belief in one’s own creative ability can deliver success. WSJ Podcasts said Virgil Abloh was probably the designer who was best at translating street fashion into haute couture, when discussing Ablohs’ impact on the industry after his passing. Virgil Abloh’s work with Nike will be one of his most significant accomplishments. His work with his shoe collection, dubbed The Ten, sparked a flurry of hype and anticipation. Each Nike shoe model has received its signature touch sporting a deconstructed / prototype look. Most notable of these sneakers were the Chicago Jordan 1s a bold take at the time on the classic Jordan model, a shoe beloved by many. Personally, I’m not a fan of the aesthetic sneakers or their aftermarket price tag (reaching over ten thousand dollars after Ablohs’ death), but it’s still a shoe that brings back a sense of nostalgia. I think that’s the hardest part about Ablohs making it seem like a childhood hero is lost. I might not have recognized him as such before, but now that his presence is gone, it made me appreciate not only what he created, but also all the work he did to accomplish this. that he has done. From starting his own label to being a graphic designer and DJ, he was a man who truly filled his life with what he loved to do, pushing boundaries and shaking up the status quo all the time. In a Instagram post, Abloh’s wife noted that he often said, everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself. I interpreted that as saying to him that we should not give up the crazy ideas that we have when we are young. Even as you grow older, you can take these concepts and run with them. Abloh builds on this post in a maintenance intended to inspire the younger generation. Life is so short that you can’t even waste a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do rather than knowing what you can do. (Visited 11 times, 14 visits today)

