Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball: UW returns to beat Indiana again

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (8-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) entered Wednesday night’s game with Indiana with back-to-back winning streaks. The Badgers not only registered the winners in their last five games, but were also hopeful of extending their home winning streak against Indiana (7-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) to 19 straight games.

Led by Johnny Davis, the Badgers managed to keep both streaks alive in spectacular fashion with a 64-59 victory.

The crazy bastards did it! Wisconsin came back 17 at halftime to defeat Indiana to score 19 in a row at home against the Hoosiers. What a return. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) December 9, 2021

Early on, Indiana was able to take a 19-9 advantage as the Hoosiers took advantage of the Badgers pick-and-roll defense and four crucial offensive rebounds. Indiana’s run didn’t end there, however, as the Hoosiers continued a long run 17-2 over a span of seven minutes to extend the lead to 17 with Wisconsin unable to do anything offensively.

In the closing minutes of the first half, the Badgers were unable to advance as the Hoosiers stifled Wisconsins offense to carry a 17 point lead at halftime.

Fortunately, the first half is on the books. Indiana up 42-25 … Johnny Davis has 11 points Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) December 9, 2021

Wisconsin managed to settle into a rhythm coming out of halftime and take Indiana’s advantage behind improved defense and more energy. By the 11th minute, the Badgers had reduced the game to 10, beating the Hoosiers 16-9 in the first nine minutes of action.

The duo of Chris Vogt and Ben Carlson would help cut the deficit further in the next few minutes off the bench, as the Badgers found themselves under five minutes with 3:34 left.

In the last minute of play, Wisconsin was able to take the lead after Johnny Davis hit a critical three late in the clock. From there, a few clutch free throws from Chucky Hepburn would finish things off and give the Badgers their first Big Ten win of the season.

Johnny Davis> 23 points (8 of 17 from the floor), nine rebounds, one assist

Chris Vogt> nine points (4 of 6 from the floor), six rebounds, one steal

Tyler Wahl> seven points (2 of 7 from the floor), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks

Race Thompson (Indiana)> 12 points (6 of 11 from the floor), nine rebounds

The Kohl Center tonight

Johnny davis

CHRIS VOGT Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) December 9, 2021

N ° 1: Shorthanded bench

Wisconsin have relied heavily on their starters this season for production. For example, last weekend against Marquette, Lorne Bowman was the only bench player to play for more than 10 minutes. Against Indiana, the Badgers had even fewer off-bench options to turn to with Bowman, Markus Ilver and Jahcobi Neath all ill (unrelated to COVID-19).

To make matters worse, Chucky Hepburn got into trouble, forcing the Badgers to play without a point guard for long stretches with Bowman unable to play. Brad Davison stepped up to lead the offense with Jordan Davis also seeing more playing time.

In the second half, however, Chris Vogt and Ben Carlson gave Greg Gard some very good minutes off the bench. Both forwards were active rebounders and gave the team a big boost of energy on both sides of the court. For a team in desperate need of signs of life on the bench, Vogt and Carlson answered the call in the second half, accumulating 12 points and 10 rebounds. The duo were a huge reason for Wisconsin’s comeback.

N ° 2: Defense

Wisconsins’ year-round calling card was on the defensive. The Badgers came into the game as one of the best defensive teams in the country by some measures. Against Indiana, the level of effort and execution were lacking in the first half. Indiana was able to take advantage of poor pick-and-roll defense to create easy looks inside and out. In the first half, Indiana shot 55 percent from the floor overall and 63 percent from three with a whopping 1.78 points per possession.

At the other end of the field, Indiana has managed to put pressure on the Badgers and make their lives difficult. As a result, Wisconsin struggled to generate much offense. The Badgers finished the first half with just 31 percent shots with a handful of scoring droughts and just one three-point mark.

In the second half, Wisconsin did a much better job of communicating about the switches and closing. As a result, the Badgers were able to slow Indiana down. Indiana shot just 22.6 percent from the ground and failed to make a three in the final 20 minutes. The Badgers’ defense and energy level made the difference in the second half, as they limited Indiana to just 17 points.

N ° 3: Fight

The first half was ugly. The Badgers were steamed from the start.

However, kudos to Greg Gard and the staff for making some adjustments at halftime and for the team that struggled in the second stanza after being left for dead. Not only did the team put on a show in the second half with their rocky performance, but the Kohl Center was electric as well. The Badgers have now shown repeatedly this season that they can respond to adversity, and the young squad continue to grow and freeze with every game.

Following: After two straight games at the Kohl Center, the Badgers will hit the road again for a date with the Ohio state Buckeyes on Saturday morning. Tip time is 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.