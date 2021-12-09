Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West by accepting fashion icon trophy at People’s Choice Awards





People’s Champion Award WINNER: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Fashion icon award WINNER: Kim Kardashian Music icon award WINNER: Christina Aguilera People’s Icon of 2021 WINNER: Halle Berry Kouture: Kim Kardashian received the fashion icon award MOVIES THE 2021 FILM Black Widow – WINNER Coming 2 America F9: The rapid saga Dune No time to die Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings The war of tomorrow Venom: let there be carnage THE 2021 COMEDY FILM Coming 2 America Free Guy – WINNER He is all that Hitman’s wife bodyguard Jungle cruise Space Jam: a new legacy Thunder force Vacation Friends THE 2021 ACTION FILM Black Widow F9: The rapid saga Godzilla vs. Kong No time to die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER The suicide squad The war of tomorrow Venom: let there be carnage THE DRAMA FILM OF 2021 A Quiet Place, Part II Cruella – WINNER Dune Paternity Halloween kills In the heights Old The respect THE FAMILY FILM OF 2021 Cinderella Luca – WINNER Raya and the last dragon The Boss Baby: family business The Mitchells vs. the Machines Tom and Jerry Vivo Yes day THE MALE FILM STAR OF 2021 Chris Pratt, The War of Tomorrow Daniel Craig, No time to die Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise – WINNER Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga Ryan Reynolds, the free man Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga If you’re little … Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson defeated arch nemesis Vin Diesel to win Male Movie Star Award for Jungle Cruise THE WOMEN’S CINEMA STAR OF 2021 Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga Florence Pugh, black widow Jennifer Hudson, Respect Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad Salma Hayek, bodyguard of Hitman’s wife Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow – WINNER Golden: Scarlett Johansson won movie star for Black Widow THE DRAMATIC MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Anthony Ramos, In the heights Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Part II Emma Stone, Cruella Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills Jason Momoa, Dune Jennifer Hudson, Respect Kevin Hart, Paternity – WINNER Timothée Chalamet, Dune THE CINEMA-COMEDY STAR OF 2021 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise – WINNER Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force Ryan Reynolds, the free man Salma Hayek, bodyguard of Hitman’s wife THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga Chris Pratt, The War of Tomorrow Daniel Craig, No time to die Florence Pugh, black widow John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga Scarlett Johansson, black widow Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga TV THE 2021 SHOW Cobra Kai Grey’s Anatomy Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit Loki – WINNER Saturday Night Live The single person It’s us WandaVision THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021 External banks 9-1-1 Cobra Kai Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit Equalizer The walking dead It’s us THE 2021 COMEDY SHOW Brooklyn nine-nine Cultivated-ish Never have I ever – WINNER Only the murders in the building Saturday Night Live Ted lasso The Upshaws Young Rock THE REALITY OF 2021 90 day fiancé Baccalaureate In Paradise Under the bridge Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Keeping Up With The Kardashians – WINNER Love and hip-hop: Atlanta The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Atlanta End of an Era: Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner’s mom accepted the 2021 reality show award for Keeping up with the Kardashians final season THE 2021 COMPETITION SHOW America has talent American Idol Dancing with the stars RuPaul’s Drag Race The single person The bachelorette The masked singer The Voice – WINNER THE MALE STAR OF 2021 Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chase Stokes, Outer Banks Dwayne Johnson, young rock Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead Sterling K. Brown, that’s us Tom Hiddleston, Loki – WINNER THE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR OF 2021 Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision – WINNER Mandy Moore, it’s us Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Queen Latifah, the equalizer Child martyrs, adults THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021 Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 Chase Stokes, Outer Banks – WINNER Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Mandy Moore, it’s us Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Queen Latifah, the equalizer Sterling K. Brown, that’s us THE TV COMEDY STAR OF 2021 Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Dwayne Johnson, young rock Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws Child martyrs, adults

