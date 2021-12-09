Fashion
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West by accepting fashion icon trophy at People’s Choice Awards
People’s Champion Award
WINNER: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Fashion icon award
WINNER: Kim Kardashian
Music icon award
WINNER: Christina Aguilera
People’s Icon of 2021
WINNER: Halle Berry
Kouture: Kim Kardashian received the fashion icon award
MOVIES
THE 2021 FILM
Black Widow – WINNER
Coming 2 America
F9: The rapid saga
Dune
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
The war of tomorrow
Venom: let there be carnage
THE 2021 COMEDY FILM
Coming 2 America
Free Guy – WINNER
He is all that
Hitman’s wife bodyguard
Jungle cruise
Space Jam: a new legacy
Thunder force
Vacation Friends
THE 2021 ACTION FILM
Black Widow
F9: The rapid saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER
The suicide squad
The war of tomorrow
Venom: let there be carnage
THE DRAMA FILM OF 2021
A Quiet Place, Part II
Cruella – WINNER
Dune
Paternity
Halloween kills
In the heights
Old
The respect
THE FAMILY FILM OF 2021
Cinderella
Luca – WINNER
Raya and the last dragon
The Boss Baby: family business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes day
THE MALE FILM STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt, The War of Tomorrow
Daniel Craig, No time to die
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise – WINNER
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga
Ryan Reynolds, the free man
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
If you’re little … Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson defeated arch nemesis Vin Diesel to win Male Movie Star Award for Jungle Cruise
THE WOMEN’S CINEMA STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga
Florence Pugh, black widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, bodyguard of Hitman’s wife
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow – WINNER
Golden: Scarlett Johansson won movie star for Black Widow
THE DRAMATIC MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos, In the heights
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Kevin Hart, Paternity – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE CINEMA-COMEDY STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise – WINNER
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, the free man
Salma Hayek, bodyguard of Hitman’s wife
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga
Chris Pratt, The War of Tomorrow
Daniel Craig, No time to die
Florence Pugh, black widow
John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga
Scarlett Johansson, black widow
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
TV
THE 2021 SHOW
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit
Loki – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The single person
It’s us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
External banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit
Equalizer
The walking dead
It’s us
THE 2021 COMEDY SHOW
Brooklyn nine-nine
Cultivated-ish
Never have I ever – WINNER
Only the murders in the building
Saturday Night Live
Ted lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALITY OF 2021
90 day fiancé
Baccalaureate In Paradise
Under the bridge
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – WINNER
Love and hip-hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
End of an Era: Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner’s mom accepted the 2021 reality show award for Keeping up with the Kardashians final season
THE 2021 COMPETITION SHOW
America has talent
American Idol
Dancing with the stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The single person
The bachelorette
The masked singer
The Voice – WINNER
THE MALE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, young rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, that’s us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki – WINNER
THE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision – WINNER
Mandy Moore, it’s us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, the equalizer
Child martyrs, adults
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks – WINNER
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, it’s us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, the equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, that’s us
THE TV COMEDY STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, young rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Child martyrs, adults
