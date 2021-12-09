Connect with us

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West by accepting fashion icon trophy at People’s Choice Awards

People’s Champion Award

WINNER: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Fashion icon award

WINNER: Kim Kardashian

Music icon award

WINNER: Christina Aguilera

People’s Icon of 2021

WINNER: Halle Berry

Kouture: Kim Kardashian received the fashion icon award

MOVIES

THE 2021 FILM

Black Widow – WINNER

Coming 2 America

F9: The rapid saga

Dune

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The war of tomorrow

Venom: let there be carnage

THE 2021 COMEDY FILM

Coming 2 America

Free Guy – WINNER

He is all that

Hitman’s wife bodyguard

Jungle cruise

Space Jam: a new legacy

Thunder force

Vacation Friends

THE 2021 ACTION FILM

Black Widow

F9: The rapid saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER

The suicide squad

The war of tomorrow

Venom: let there be carnage

THE DRAMA FILM OF 2021

A Quiet Place, Part II

Cruella – WINNER

Dune

Paternity

Halloween kills

In the heights

Old

The respect

THE FAMILY FILM OF 2021

Cinderella

Luca – WINNER

Raya and the last dragon

The Boss Baby: family business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes day

THE MALE FILM STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, The War of Tomorrow

Daniel Craig, No time to die

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise – WINNER

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga

Ryan Reynolds, the free man

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

If you're little ... Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson defeated arch nemesis Vin Diesel to win Male Movie Star Award for Jungle Cruise

THE WOMEN’S CINEMA STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga

Florence Pugh, black widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, bodyguard of Hitman’s wife

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow – WINNER

Golden: Scarlett Johansson won movie star for Black Widow

THE DRAMATIC MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, In the heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Paternity – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE CINEMA-COMEDY STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise – WINNER

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, the free man

Salma Hayek, bodyguard of Hitman’s wife

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga

Chris Pratt, The War of Tomorrow

Daniel Craig, No time to die

Florence Pugh, black widow

John Cena, F9: The Quick Saga

Scarlett Johansson, black widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – WINNER

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

TV

THE 2021 SHOW

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit

Loki – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The single person

It’s us

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

External banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Law & Order: Special Victims Assistance Unit

Equalizer

The walking dead

It’s us

THE 2021 COMEDY SHOW

Brooklyn nine-nine

Cultivated-ish

Never have I ever – WINNER

Only the murders in the building

Saturday Night Live

Ted lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

THE REALITY OF 2021

90 day fiancé

Baccalaureate In Paradise

Under the bridge

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – WINNER

Love and hip-hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

End of an Era: Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner's mom accepted the 2021 reality show award for Keeping up with the Kardashians final season

End of an Era: Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner’s mom accepted the 2021 reality show award for Keeping up with the Kardashians final season

THE 2021 COMPETITION SHOW

America has talent

American Idol

Dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The single person

The bachelorette

The masked singer

The Voice – WINNER

THE MALE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, young rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, that’s us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki – WINNER

THE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision – WINNER

Mandy Moore, it’s us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, the equalizer

Child martyrs, adults

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks – WINNER

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, it’s us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, the equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, that’s us

THE TV COMEDY STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, young rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Child martyrs, adults

