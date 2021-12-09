Kristen Wiig Stuns In Sleek, Low-Cut Black Dress At MacGruber LA Premiere

Kristen Wiig was seen attending the MacGruber premiere at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old artist seemed to love the spotlight as she wore an eye-catching outfit while posing for a few photos at the star-studded event.

The actress stars in the upcoming series, which will debut on the Peacock streaming service in the future.

Wiig wore a cute low-cut black dress that showed off her toned arms during the event.

The Saturday Night Live alum accessorized plenty of jewelry items that gave her monotonous outfit a bit of sparkle.

The performer’s gorgeous blonde hair was cut short and contrasted perfectly with the dominant tone of her clothes.

She notably posed for a few photos with Will Forte, who stars in the show, and she was seen hugging him at one point.

MacGruber is based on the Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, which originally aired in 2007.

The skit was a parody of the MacGyver adventure series, which ran from 1985 to 1992.

A film based on the character had already been released in 2010 and starred Forte, Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as well as Maya Rudolph and Val Kilmer.

The actress played Vicki St. Elmo, the main character’s assistant and confidante.

The feature film was written by Forte and Jorma Taccone, the latter creating the sketch, and was produced by Lorne Michaels.

MacGruber received mixed reviews on release, though the cast’s performance has been praised.

Development for a TV series based on the character began in 2019 when Forte revealed that he was planning to present a show to Executives.

The project began to gain the attention of personalities in the network and was taken over by Peacock in 2020.

The show officially received the green light in August of that year, and it was also announced that Wiig and Phillippe had joined its cast last June.

Many other artists, including Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Mickey Rourke, were added in the same way.

Rourke eventually left the project and was replaced by Billy Zane, who plays Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

Production on the series began last June, with Albuquerque, New Mexico serving as the primary filming location.

Work continued for several months before the cast and crew ended in August.

MacGruber’s first season is set to debut on Peacock on December 16.

Wiig opened up about his work on the MacGruber movie during an interview with Vanity Fair, where she noted that she was delighted to be in good company while filming.

“We all wanted to do it. We are all friends, and being able to work with your friends is the best part about this business. We just had the best time, ”she said.

The actress spoke briefly about her working relationship with Forte, which encouraged her to speak out freely early in her career.

‘When I got to SNL I was writing a skit [and said] something like, “I don’t know if people are going to think this is funny. Will said, “You can’t write for other people. You should write what you find funny. “It marked me,” she recalls.