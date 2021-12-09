Alex Scott stages long legs as she wears a glamorous black dress with a thigh slit

Alex Scott cut a glamorous figure at the Blue Moon Gala for UNICEF UK’s new annual year-end fundraising celebration at the London Outernet on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old former professional footballer demonstrated her legs in her chic black dress that featured a thigh-high slit when she arrived at the event.

The garment featured a sweetheart neckline leaving her bare shoulders and cleavage exposed to the air.

A bit of texture has been added to the dress as it is gathered at the top of the slit and at the neckline.

It hugged the expert’s figure perfectly to showcase her hourglass shape as she posed for the party.

The star took to Instagram ahead of the event to share a few snaps of herself getting ready.

In one image, she could be seen standing with a friend as she held her long braid in her hand.

She then wore her styled hair behind her head and opted for a pair of simple pendulum earrings.

In another image, she could be seen posing in front of a window before heading to the site.

In addition to raising funds for UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, the party celebrated the organization’s 75th anniversary.

The fund aims to help children unlock their potential, tackling violence, bullying, child marriage and missed education, ensuring that children, especially girls, have the best possible opportunities in life.

The money raised on Wednesday will be used to help children around the world and respond to emergencies around the world.