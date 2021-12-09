Kim Kardashian wears all-black Balenciaga at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards





When Kim Kardashian took the stage on Tuesday night at the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards to accept the Fashion Icon Award, it was only fitting that she would step out in head-to-toe Balenciaga, her current uniform of the moment. For months, the reality TV star barely deviated from the creations of Balenciagas creative director Demna (who, by Vanessa Friedman, revealed at the brand’s fall show on Wednesday that he would only use his first name in the future), and the parade of body-hugging monochrome looks continued with this most recent outfit choice. For the awards, Kardashian opted for a look from the Balenciagas Spring / Summer 2022 show. light departure from her other looks created by Demna as it includes a jacquard lace pattern, albeit very subtle. Kardashian was covered in this lace wearing a lingerie-inspired corseted dress and black jacquard boots / tights. Kardashian slightly updated the look that hit the catwalk in October, opting for a jacquard turtleneck under the dress, as opposed to the original model’s gloves and bare chest. Kardashian finished off the look with big hoop earrings and an even bigger pair of rimless black sunglasses. Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The evening’s Balenciaga theme was completed by Tracee Ellis Ross, who presented Kardashian with the fashion award in a matching all-black Balenciaga look. The actress wore a cargo jumpsuit from the Resort 2022 runway show, complementing it with a large diamond necklace and earrings originally seen on the model. The two kissed before Kardashian accepted the prize. “To receive the fashion icon award herself,” Kardashian said. “I am very honored. Thank you.” The beauty mogul continued with her speech, taking the time to thank her ex-husband. To Kanye, she said, for really introducing me to the world of fashion. I fell in love with fashion and am so inspired by so many people, but again it’s like a dream that I wake up and wear these amazing clothes, try new things and try take a risk. I am so humbled. Kardashian walked away with two awards last night, with keeping up with the Kardashians 2021 Reality Show winner. Kardashian took to the stage again to accept the award with Khlo Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who notably wore Alessandro Micheles’ recreation of the 1996 Tom Ford for Gucci red velvet suit popularized by Gwyneth Paltrow. Alberto Rodriguez / E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Alberto Rodriguez / E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Richard Bord / Getty Images

