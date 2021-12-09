GMA’s Amy Robach flaunts endlessly toned legs in eye-catching minidress



















08 December 2021 – 15:58 GMT



Ahad Sanwari

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach wowed fans while on air as she showed up in a mini dress you won’t soon forget

Amy robach has often wowed fans with her phenomenal sense of style, especially with her looks when on air. MORE: GMA’s Amy Robach Goes To Georgia For A Special Adventure With Her Husband The Hello america the star appeared for the final installment of the morning show in a minidress fans won’t soon forget. She shared a photo of herself from the studio as she posed with her co-stars TJ Holmes and Jennifer Ashton, as well as the show’s guest, Marie Osmond. Loading the player … WATCH: Amy Robach stuns in tiny bikini in amazing kitchen Amy wore a purple pattern with a gold and black pattern that also showed off her extremely toned runner legs. The dress also featured a silhouette that hugged her figure, as she paired it with her long blonde locks falling over her shoulders and matching strappy heels. MORE: Amy Robach shares exceptionally rare photo with the two girls – and they’ve grown so much “A little country, a little rock and roll! @Marieosmond,” Amy wrote in the photo, and fans flooded the comments with praise. Amy showed off her skinny legs in a purple patterned mini dress Many have dropped dozens of flame and heart emojis, with one writing, “Great pic! Marie Osmond looks AMAZING! Always such a sweet girl” and another saying, “This pic is rockin ‘.” A third commented: “Poor TJ surrounded by 3 beautiful ladies”, with another adding: “This post is rocking.” MORE: Amy Robach’s Thanksgiving Destination Is Cozier Than You Might Imagine – See Inside The Luxury Home MORE: Amy Robach shares glimpse of onboard gym during tough Antarctic workout The TV star recently took to social media to show off another amazing look, this time really hot which corresponds to that of his mother. Amy spent a day with her mom and dad at the Georgia Bulldogs game and shared a beautiful photo with them, who both looked incredibly young. The star shared a snapshot with her very young parents Amy and her mom wore matching red T-shirts representing the team, and they looked a lot alike, proving that good genes really make all the difference. One fan even commented on the same on the post, writing: “Your parents look so young as you! It must be the same genes and healthy living.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

