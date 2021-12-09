Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2022 Collection | Vogue





But back to the content. Designing as if in a time chain has raised many philosophical questions about the pace of fashion, he said. We imagined things in the studio that might have been 30 years ago, but they’re just as beautiful today. We believe fashion changes very quickly, but is it really? All that black, to begin with: it might have been the subversive ’90s uniform, but it’s also a signifier of Cristbal Balenciagas’ ultra-high haute couture. Cutting silhouettes in black (it’s my favorite color, Demna said), it varied across the wardrobe range: bell-shaped coats; fiercely austere tailor; loose pants; elegant dresses with cape train; a chic long t-shirt dress that could be straight out of a minimalist fashion shoot. Bottom line: Balenciaga may be at the top of today’s hottest and hottest fashion brands, but it’s also squaring the circle by making many of them appear timeless, intergenerational. Plentys here to appeal to the original ’90s people well represented in the cast, as well as avid Gen Z Balenciagas fans. It balances a stable identity and innovation, offering something for many types of people. people, which is very unusual to find in luxury fashion. The strongest message for me is being able to bring things back, Demna argued, and he didn’t just mean references that resonate between the past and the present. Creatively you can come up with ideas and then they just go away. All the machinery of fashion is based on this relentless idea of ​​progress and change. This season I brought back the waders we had in our last runway collection in March 2020. They didn’t sell them because the pandemic has arrived. People would ask me: What, you want them exactly the same? I was like, yes! It was my way of saying, why do we throw away good ideas so often? Deeper dimensions of the effort to tackle fashion waste are reflected in Balenciagas’ shift to using fourth choice leathers, in other words, hides that are rejected for imperfection. Everything we buy is made from leftover skin that would otherwise be burnt. If you can make a skirt or a jacket out of it, why not? You can find a lot of them everywhere. We’ve been doing this for a while. In addition, the use of GOTS certified organic cotton, recycled polyamide and polyester and responsibly sourced viscose are measures that have less impact on the environment. The responsibility of helping to drastically reduce carbon emissions and other pollutants needed by a brand of Balenciaga’s size is taken seriously by parent company Kering and the Creative Director himself. As for him, the track where he was drawing for himself this season or rather for the imaginary self that Demna could have been in the 90s, had he not been too young, has come to an end. Me, my favorite looks are the raver flared jeans with the crop tops, he laughs wistfully. I can’t wear it now, but it reminds me of the Soviet gay underground clubs in Georgia.

