Sarah Jessica Parker beams at “Sex and the City” “And Just Like That” Premiere in Cocktail Dress





Sarah jessica parker shone at the red carpet event for the premiere of “And Just Like That” Wednesday, The actress, best known for playing ‘Sex and the City’ fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, and son, James, 19, at the carpet event. rouge held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. . The first two episodes of the “Sex and the City” revival series on HBO Max December 9. Much like his character Bradshaw, Parker, 56, stunned by an avant-garde look. She wore a gray cocktail dress with pink tulle, paired with a matching gray cape. She also accessorized with hot pink heels for the occasion. “AND JUST LIKE THAT”: SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES FIRST TRAILER FOR “SEX AND THE CITY” REBOOT Bradshaw told Entertainment Tonight that she was “very, very happy” that her husband and son were able to join her for the event. She even commented on the maturity of her teenage son, telling the media: “Yeah, he’s a young man!” The eagerly awaited “ Sex and the city “The spin-off is expected to reunite Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York ( Christine davis ) and Miranda Hobbs ( Cynthia nixon ) for a new chapter in the history of fashionable girlfriends as they navigate the lives of women in New York . A trailer released last month opens with Parker’s Bradshaw sitting in a recording studio, apparently now working as a media personality. “The longer I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your area, anything is possible,” she confides into a microphone. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Throughout the trailer , the trio of women can be seen side by side, appearing more inseparable than ever, dressed in their finery. The series features a handful of characters new to the Sex and the City universe, including Lisa Todd Wexley by Nicole Ari Parker, Seema Patel by Sarita Choudhury and Dr. Nya Wallace by Karen Pittman. Returning for the series is also Chris Noth It’s Mr. Big, who tells Bradshaw he remembers “when you kept your sweaters in the stove” as he opened a bottle of wine before exchanging a kiss with Parker’s character. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The late Willie Garson is briefly seen in the trailer, reprising his role as Stanford Blatch. Garson died of cancer at the age of 57 in September. The first two episodes of “And Just Like That” are scheduled to debut on HBO Max December 9 before the miniseries moved to a weekly release schedule.

