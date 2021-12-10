From road trip to podium: Jack Kerouac’s classic inspires the Dior collection | Fashion





On the road, Jack Kerouac’s flagship novel from the Beat generation, sold for a billion Lévis, [and] a million espresso machines, as fellow writer and fellow poet William Burroughs once wrote. Today, one of the coolest books in literary canon is in the fashion spotlight as the inspiration for a Dior menswear collection unveiled at a successful runway show in London. British creative director of Dior menswear, Kim Jones, is a collector of rare books and literary memorabilia. Its library of Beat editions and artifacts includes the copy of On the Road by the mothers of Kerouac; books written by Burroughs to artist David Hockney; letters between the group, and even poet Allen Ginsberg’s credit card. The cover of Joness’s book, the first edition of Kerouacs’ novel Visions of Cody, illustrated with two sturdy James Dean look-alikes dressed for a road trip, came to life on the catwalk as gelled-haired and bespectacled models wore shirts plaid, sheepskin collared trucker jackets and high cut jeans above contrasting brogues and socks. There were book cover t-shirts and Dior football shirts referencing the Kerouacs sports scholarship at Columbia University. American sportswear is the staple of the modern men’s wardrobe for me, Jones said during a preview of the show. I wanted the collection to look a bit like a suitcase that you could take on a trip. The luxury logo-embellished bags, however, were surely inspired by what maintains Dior’s profits, rather than what a Beat poet would have taken on the road. Diving into history was a departure for Jones, winner of last week’s Designer of the Year award at the Fashion Awards, who energized high-end menswear by opening it up to the influence of hypebeast streetwear. He collaborated with Nike to create the sold-out Air Dior sneakers, and with Supreme during his previous role at Louis Vuitton. However, Jones believes that Beat literature has as visceral a connection to youth culture as sneakers and streetwear. The models came for the fittings [for this show] and a lot of times they’ve read the book and they can actually quote from it because they’ve read it a lot more recently than I have. I read it in my late teens, like you. Kerouac was a contemporary of Christian Dior, who burst onto the Parisian fashion scene after WWII. Although published in 1957, the first draft of On the Road was written six years earlier, around the same time Christian Dior was turning things around, Jones said. There is a synergy between two different ways of approaching the way you change the world. In 2021, he sees Kerouac’s spirit of protest as the chime of how young people question the identities and allegiances of their parents’ generation. The moment when a counter-culture becomes culture, I find it so interesting, Jones said. That’s why I also love Bloomsbury. The show was Joness for the first time in London since 2003. Sadly it’s a homecoming, at a very strange time, he said. A selection from his personal library was on display in a temporary exhibition staged on the night of the show, as we have a lot of students coming from Saint Martins and I thought it would be good for them to see how you got there. idea of ​​a collection. Jim Sampas, Kerouac’s nephew and literary executor of his estate, consulted Jones on the project. Sampas predicts renewed interest around the centenary of Kerouac’s birth next year. Speaking to Womens Wear Daily this week, Sampas said of the show: I anticipate designs that take inspiration from the mid-century aesthetic. [and] channel the energy and adventure of Kerouacs’ prose, with a modern twist attracting a 2022 audience.

