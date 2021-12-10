Fashion
Dress warmly if you go fishing – Lake County Record-Bee
Bass fishing on Clear Lake has slowed at a tremendous rate, both in the number of anglers on the lake and in the number of fish caught. Most bass fishermen say they were happy to catch five fish a day on the lake. The weather was choppy and the bars resumed their typical winter rhythm.
The water temperature was as cold as 44 degrees early in the morning and only increased to 55 degrees in the late afternoon. Make no mistake, bass fishing in the winter is not for fakes. You should dress warmly, that is, wear a hat, a thick coat and gloves. Many fishermen wait until noon to launch their boats. Not only do they fight the cold this way, it also limits the time they have to spend fishing. Twenty years ago there was a group of dedicated fishermen who fished Clear Lake at night during the winter months. They did it because they caught bigger bass at night. Everything has changed and now very few fishermen go out after dark.
The other problem is the low level of the lake. Most of the tules are out of the water and rest on a solid mudflat. The bass has maintained itself in the deeper waters offshore.
The Fifth Street ramp in Lakeport is still the primary usable ramp on the lake. Even here, care should be taken when launching to prevent your trailer from falling off the end of the ramp.
Bass tournaments
There are no major bass tournaments scheduled on Clear Lake until February and the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife (DFW) has issued a total of 37 event permits for 2022. This is a significant increase over last year.
The annual Lake County Chamber of Commerce bass tournament is scheduled for March 13. Registration forms should be available in a few weeks.
Other fish
The good news on the fishing scene is the action of the catfish. The few anglers who come out after them have caught a lot of catfish, some weighing in the 20-pound class. Last week a fisherman told me he used frozen pieces of salmon he bought at a local supermarket and caught and released up to 15 large catfish a day.
The crap is still pretty much a no-show. This should change in the coming weeks. Crappie is known as a winter fish. In fact, they are the main fish of ice fishermen in northern states like Minnesota.
The trout fishermen did well at Upper Blue Lake. The most successful anglers have been trolling off Pine Acres Resort. The lake will be stocked with trout this week. Some bass are caught by fishermen using a drop-shot rig with plastic worms. The overall fishing pressure has been very low.
Hunt
On the hunting side, waterfowl hunting in the shelters of the Sacramento Valley is still slow. One of the reasons is that the drought resulted in less food in the shelters, which resulted in fewer birds.
The pheasant season ends on December 26th and to date the hunt has been very slow with very few hunters catching a limit.
The fall wild turkey season ends on Sunday and it has been a good year for the turkey hunters. The limits have been common to almost all hunters and most of them report seeing a lot of turkeys.
Trek
It’s a good week to take the kids on a trip to Clear Lake State Park. The park is teeming with wildlife and there are all kinds of wild birds, deer, and other wild creatures to see.
