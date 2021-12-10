Sustainable fashion and culture of savings on the Cal Polys campus

Recently, second-hand fashion has played a big part in the style choices of many students. Whether it’s strutting around their vintage finds or hosting second-hand clothing sales on Dexter Lawn, sustainable fashion has taken root in Cal Polys student culture.

I think the occasion plays a huge role in the culture of the campus, said Emily Zhu, president of the Cal Polys Sustainable Fashion Club. Ninety percent of the time, when I ask people where they get their clothes, it’s usually at a thrift store.

The love for second-hand clothing at Cal Poly can be attributed to the rise of fashion sustainability everywhere, especially on social media. According to Zhu, the benefits of saving and being environmentally friendly are all the rage on social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, and have influenced the way young adults, including college students, are doing business. dress.

The combination of social media, the popularization of individualism and the drive to change are the main reasons for the popularization of second-hand culture, Zhu said. I think saving is one of the only ways [that] you can find unique pieces, and people use them a lot.

Student-run clubs have sprung up to help promote ethical consumption and second-hand fashion locally. Zhu said the goal of sustainable fashion clubs is to combine education, awareness and creativity in student wardrobes. They run workshops to teach the Cal Poly community how to deconstruct clothing and reuse fabric for quilting patterns.

The Fashion and Student Trends Club (FAST) also holds workshops and promotes sustainable fashion at Cal Poly. According to FAST co-chair Advaitha Bhavanasi, while sustainable fashion is not the club’s primary focus, their goal is to normalize it through their general culture and events.

Many of our members value personal expression as it is something that we emphasize as a board of directors, and a lot of uniqueness and personalization comes from dropping trends and following your own style usually at through researching original, vintage or second-hand items, Bhavanasi said. .

So far, they have incorporated sustainable fashion by organizing clothing swaps and savings trips, as well as teaching Cal Poly students how to make clothes from scratch. FAST and Sustainable Fashion clubs collaborated and hosted a fashion fair with local craft vendors on November 18, 2021.

The FAST and Sustainable Fashion clothing fair was held on November 18. Photo: Alina Jafri | KCPR

Clothing sales and fairs are also on the rise within the Cal Poly community, as clubs aren’t the only ones hosting these events. Students who simply like to save also influence sustainability on campus.

Second-year journalism students Layla Bakhshandeh and Arabel Meyer began hosting second-hand clothing flea markets on Dexter Lawn during the pandemic.

Out of a desire to bring people together and out of love for savings, Bakhshandeh asked his friends to see if they were interested in a flea market on Dexter Lawn.

The idea for Dexter Lawn’s flea market may have just started with a group discussion, but it quickly grew into a much-loved and hugely successful event. In addition to Bakhshandeh and Meyer selling their unique finds, other student vendors have made appearances in the market, selling homemade jewelry, vintage T-shirts, and other second-hand items.

A lot of the kids we sell have the option to shop low cost, fast fashion, or shop low and sustainable fashion, so that’s kind of what it is. [driving factor was]: the environmental impact that sustainable fashion can bring. Bakhshandeh said.

When Gemma Palleschi, third year in corporate marketing, started working at local thrift store Fred and Bettys a year ago, she only encountered the local and older crowd of thrift stores in San Luis Obsipo. That quickly changed as she now sees young crowds completely taking over the thrift scene.

More and more students began to enter, and younger and younger children continued to enter as well. It’s really cool to see that thrift stores are really all the rage now. And that has a big impact, even if it’s just a trend, even that’s it, Palleschi said.

Palleschi’s self-proclaimed economy obsession flourished when she started working for the nonprofit Fred and Bettys and she attributes it to her own personal growth.

Saving was definitely a way that I found myself and found on my own, just experimenting with the style, because I never did that. I was very simple Jane But being in a thrift store environment I can finally decide for myself what I like because it’s so affordable, and I can just donate it, I can have the luxury of buying a dress that I want to wear once to see how I feel, said Palleschi.

This article originally appeared on KCPR.org, the website for the Cal Poly campus radio station. KCPR.org hosts content related to new alternative music and local culture.