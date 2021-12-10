Fashion
Houston Rockets bounce back from historic 15-game losing streak
Through Martin rogers
FOX Sports Columnist
On Wednesday one of those weird things that sometimes happens and defies sense or reason happened.
The Houston Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets, quite comfortably in the end, 114-104.
That’s right: the utterly unhappy and rebuilding Rockets, who own a 15-game losing streak and have head coach Stephen Silas in a precarious position on the chopping block, lacking everything that even comes close to a superstar secondary on the field, beat the Nets, leader of the Eastern Conference. , the favorites of the NBA title (+250 with FOX Bet).
Granted, Kevin Durant wasn’t playing and Kyrie Irving still wasn’t basketball, but Brooklyn still had former Rocket James Harden leading a team so good and deep that Blake Griffin stepped onto the bench.
Put simply, the Rockets are terrible and the Nets are really, really strong, and the result was just weird and oops, wait, back up a minute.
There has been a bit of confusion here. If Wednesday’s game at Toyota Center had taken place two weeks earlier, all of the above would have been both correct and up to date.
As late as November 24, the Rockets were indeed useless, posting a horrific 1-16 record. Yes, Silas was on the rack at the time, with multiple reports claiming owner Tilman Fertitta was considering bringing in a replacement.
There were doubts whether Houston could push its way to 10 campaign wins. Things looked dire, with no optimism in sight, as players spoke openly about the pain and embarrassment of each new loss.
But that was then, and is now, although the time between the two is essentially a blink of an eye in NBA terms.
Now just like that wouldn’t you know the Rockets are the hottest team in the league yeah you read that right.
“[We were] struggling so hard to get out of the hole we were in, ”Silas told reporters. “Slowly but surely your hard work is starting to pay off. Our group spirit is high, and we are in a good position right now. The adversity we’ve been through before this point has made it even sweeter, and we feel pretty good about ourselves. “
For the first time in U.S. professional sports history, the Rockets bounced back straight from their 15-game nightmare by diving straight into a seven-game winning streak and climbing to, uh, 13th in the Western Conference. (it’s hard to repair the damage to have gone almost a month without winning).
There was no obvious catalyst, but every little bit of success created an additional point of confidence. It all snowballed, admittedly helped by a section of the schedule that allowed six of seven home games and soft-bellied opponents like the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.
John Wall, the $ 44 million he spent per year, is still on the bank for unloading, and the rebuilding is still underway. But naturally, the mood couldn’t be more different than it was when losing every night seemed like a formality.
Christian Wood has greatly enjoyed being moved to his natural center position, bilateral contract guard Garrison Mathews has found a hot shooting hand since being pushed into the starting five, and veteran Eric Gordon is playing with it. fire, collecting a team manager 21 points before being ejected against the Nets.
“It’s been a two-season story so far”, wrote the Houston Chronicles Rahat Huq. “The question now is who the Rockets want to be? “
This is a valid request. After looking certain to finish with one of the league’s three worst records and get the best possible chance of landing a No.1 pick, the Rockets are now just 2.5 games away from a spot in. Western game with almost a third of the season gone.
As for that double-digit winning mark, shoot, they could be there on Saturday night. All else being equal, they likely won’t beat defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at home on Friday.
But they weren’t supposed to beat the Nets, or beat someone a lot, or always be with their coach, or have any reason to smile, whatever everyone was saying lately.
Who knows what the next period of time will bring, but for now just cheer on the new Houston Rockets, flavor of the month, doing all they couldn’t, flaunting short memory in the best possible way, having fun again and organizing a temporary recovery or not.
It’s kinda awesome.
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.
