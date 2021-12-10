Pooja Hegde stuns in a short blue ruffle dress which makes for a perfect party number; SEE THE PICTURES



Pooja Hegde leaves us once again stunned by her look in a pretty ruffle dress in black and blue shades by Shriya Som. Designer Ashwin Mawle took to Twitter to share a preview of Pooja Hegde’s look that we can’t stop talking about. Sharing the punch-worthy images, the designer tweeted as “THE STUNN ER”. The Housefull 4 actress can be seen wearing a short black and blue dress with ruffles all over. The look was completed with a light brown matte lipstick and smoky eyes. The dress is by designer Shriya Som and the photo is attributed to photographer Venu Rasuri. THE AMAZING @hegdepooja

Outfit – @shriya_som

Stylized by – @ashwinmawl @KeepinKeep

Pictures – @VenuRasuri #poojahegde #shriyasom #styledbyashwin pic.twitter.com/stfePqFChE – Ashwin (@ashwinmawle) December 9, 2021 Speaking of her upcoming projects, Pooja Hegde has some great movies like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Cirkus, and Acharya in Her Kitten. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus will first see Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in a dual role. Starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge, the film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. Cirkus is set to hit the big screen on July 15, 2022. Another project that Pooja Hegde has been talking about is Radhe Shyam by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film with Prabhas in the lead role is set for a theatrical release on January 14, 2022. Pooja Hegde was recently seen in director Bommarillu Bhaskar’s latest release, Most Eligible Bachelor, also starring Akhil Akkineni. The film managed to collect good numbers at the box office, proving to be a commercial success. After securing her place in the Southern film industry, the actress is also creating a space among the Hindi speaking audience. Also read: Chiranjeevi to play undercover cop in upcoming Chiru film154

