What’s the next step for 3D in fashion? And what role will the Metaverse play? – Supply log

If you spent the day on LinkedIn, or reading fashion publications online, you would leave believing that the entire industry is using 3D at a very advanced level. A recent review of LinkedIn showed several user posts highlighting photorealism, animation, and even 3D avatars that looked very human-like. Any small business, or even large business that has yet to embrace 3D, would look at these posts and feel “left out,” prompting further adoption of 3D at all costs.

While it’s true that many companies have implemented 3D into their workflows over the past 10 years, the reality is that only a small minority have truly embraced these tools.

So why has it taken so long for 3D to penetrate the fashion industry? On the one hand, the clothing mark-up was relatively high relative to manufacturing costs, and the high margins masked the recurring problems of waste and inefficiency that 3D technologies could alleviate. So there was no real rush to change the process. Second, the technology has improved a lot when it comes to visualization. Since 3D renderings often looked fake or even “cartoonish”, replacing a physical sample was not possible as the designers had no faith in the 3D version.

Style3D believes its approach meets the needs of the next growth period for 3D adoption, including a fabric design studio, a 3D design studio, and the Style3D Cloud collaboration platform. In a system, using a data flow, users can test and design the fabric by simply scanning in a sample, creating 3D prototypes, then managing that data, sharing, collaborating, and even connecting directly to an e-commerce site from the cloud platform.

Within the cloud platform, users can manage their nomenclature, technical packs, models, colors and 3D data. For a small business, these features can be used as a “mini-PLM”.

If you believe e-commerce will continue to grow, as a solution provider it is imperative to empower users to seamlessly build, view, and sell. For example, a business that is exclusively online may want to design virtually their entire wardrobe, approve styles for sale virtually, and immediately launch those styles for sale on sites like Shopify. In terms of financial reward and return on investment, an inventory-less digital e-commerce workflow can improve profitability. This brand could take advantage of Style3D to assess order quantity, then plan its production and ultimately improve forecasting.

This e-commerce connection is much easier for today’s generation. For example, Style3D partner Epicome is a leading sports entertainment services platform that allows users to personalize products using thousands of color combinations and decorations. With direct access to Epicome’s supply chain, users can create high quality designs that are unique to each customer’s specific brand needs directly through www.epicomeshop.com.

Unlike other companies that offer personalized apparel, Epicome uses smart Style3D technology to improve the user experience and help customers view their selections in real time. On the user side, this reduces the risk of the unknown; and on the business side, this gives Epicome the security to start production safely on customer-approved 3D specs, creating a globally efficient end-to-end process.

Leveraging 3D in the Metaverse

Digital demand for fashion and luxury brands is expected to increase from today’s modest levels and potentially reach $ 50 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. With that in mind, now is the perfect time to start working with an end-to-end 3D design and collaboration platform, especially now that “the metaverse” is rising in public consciousness.

The way a brand appears in the metaverse could help it create a stir, or risk alienating millions of loyal users. Some brands have already taken the lead in bringing together teams dedicated to metaverse collaborations.

The metaverse, characterized by shared virtual spaces, ownership of digital assets and decentralized data, promises new ways of communicating and marketing to customers, as well as new sources of revenue in the form of digital twins and avatars in gaming. This new era is often seen as the successor to the mobile web, with the potential to impact brands as the rise of social media did a decade ago.

From AR fittings to VR showrooms and fashion games, the metaverse is a priority for fashion brands hoping to seize a new marketing wave.

The metaverse will take 3D visualization to a more personal level and will include virtual dressing rooms and showrooms in the future. Style3D is already working on virtual showrooms and technology to help develop personal avatars. Metaverse users can also take advantage of social media to get feedback on clothes they want to buy. Imagine getting the opinion of dozens if not hundreds of social media connections before you buy, which adds confidence to your style choice.

There are obstacles, of course. Some recruit talents and form longer-term partnerships with brands, beyond one-off marketing moments.. Additionally, tech companies need to figure out how to connect their online platforms to each other, which would require competing technologies to agree on a set of standards.

But even with these challenges in place, brands have a major opportunity to use 3D to their advantage, both in the physical world and in the digital world.

