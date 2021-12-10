The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Stuns In A Flattering Sequin Mini Dress For A Rooftop Performance



















Kelly Clarkson brought her musical and fashion talents together with her dazzling mini dress for a sensational festive performance

Kelly clarkson preps and preps fans in the best possible way for the holiday season – with some musical performances of course! MORE: Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Dramatic Black Ball Gown On The Voice The singer shared a post on her social media that featured a clip from her latest amazing performance for iHeartRadio. The segment featured Kelly in a dazzling red, fully sequined mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves that glowed under the stage lights. Loading the player … WATCH: Kelly Clarkson serenaded by fans on The voice She finished the blinding look with black tights and heels and had her hair in glamorous old Hollywood style waves. The performance was all festive, however, as Kelly got to show off her blowjobs with her portrayal of Merry christmas baby, with an entirely Christmas themed scene and choir members. MORE: Kelly Clarkson Brings Party In Feathered Pink Dress For The Voice Live Shows “‘What I got you for Christmas is losing me … Merry Christmas, baby …’ Watch my live performance of @iHeartRadio’s ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ on @YouTube! #WhenChristmasComesAround,” he said. she captioned the post. Kelly donned a blinding red mini dress for a performance of one of her Christmas hits Fans fell in love with Kelly’s performance and look and took to the comments to express it, with a gush: “She’s like a modern Linda Ronstadt – she can sing anything and sound great and has such an incredible range! “ “I love this dress !!! Just gorgeous and I noticed on her show that she dresses differently. She looks stunning,” wrote another, a third also adding, “Love your voice. What a beautiful song and you are very beautiful. “ MORE: Kelly Clarkson announces wonderful festive news in a royal sequined dress MORE: Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Extravagant Jeweled Dress For Special Celebration Fans of the since you’ve been Gone The singer is more and more in love with her recent styles as she ventures into dramatic silhouettes. However, she recently donned an outfit that showed a new side of her appeal, appearing in an episode of The voice in a 90s inspired set. The voice the judge recently turned things up with an animal print skinny set Kelly wore an animal print bodycon dress that was teamed with a black jacket and tights, and she completed the look with a pair of killer combat boots. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

